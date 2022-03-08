Carrie Underwood’s Husband: Everything To Know About Mike Fisher & Their 12-Year Marriage

Who’s Carrie Underwood’s better half? It’s none other than a handsome hockey hunk named Mike Fisher. Learn all about him.

For over ten tears, Carrie Underwood has walked her life with Mike Fisher by her side. The country music star has been happily married to the former hockey player, and they have taken their love from red carpets to country festivals to the random throwback photo on Instagram. But, for those unfamiliar with the man who has captured the “Good Girl” singer’s heart, here’s what you need to know about Carrie Underwood’s husband.

Who Is Carrie Underwood’s Husband?

Carrie Underwood’s husband is Mike Fisher. He was born Michael Andrew Fisher on June 5, 1980, in Ontario, Canada.

What Does Mike Fisher Do?

Mike Fisher is a former professional hockey player. Like most kids growing up in Canada, Mike developed a love of hockey. In 1998, the Ottawa Senators picked him in the second round of the NHL Draft, the 44th overall pick. He made his professional debut with the Senators on October 2, 1999, against the Philadelphia Flyers. A few weeks later, he got his first NHL points with a pair of assists in the October 21 game against the Colorado Avalanche. Mike scored his first NHL goal on Halloween 1999, putting the puck past Damian Rhodes of the then-Atlanta Thrashers.

Mike played in the NHL until the end of the 2018 season (save for the 2004-05 lockout season, when he played for EV Zug in the Swiss hockey league.) In February 2011, the Senators traded Mike to the Nashville Predators. In August 2017, Mike announced his retirement from the league, but he ended it in January 2018 in hopes of helping the team win the Stanley Cup. Unfortunately, the team was eliminated by the second incarnation of the Winnipeg Jets – the former Atlanta Thrashers – in the 2018 playoffs, and Mike announced his retirement shortly after. He ended his twenty-year professional career with 278 goals and 311 assists, per NHL.com.

What Did Carrie Meet Mike?

Carrie and Mike first met in 2008. Her bassist, Mark Childers, wanted to set her up on a blind date. At the time, Carrie wasn’t into the idea. “I mean, can I make dating more difficult? Let’s get a hockey guy who lives in another country. Awesome,” Carrie said during a 2012 episode of VH1’s Behind the Music (h/t Good Housekeeping.) Instead of a blind date, she suggested meeting Mike at a backstage meet-and-greet event after one of her concerts.

Her first impression? “Hot, hot, hot,” she recalled. However, at the time, Mike was based out of Ottawa, and so, he and Carrie couldn’t really see each other. “We talked on the phone for almost three months before we actually got together. That was good for us,” she said in 2012, per Taste of Country. “Then our first real date was on New Year’s Eve, and our first kiss was when the ball dropped. We were in front of people, and he’s not a big PDA guy. I figured I’ll go in for it because he can’t leave me hanging, right? So I made him kiss me in public.”

When Did Mike Propose To Carrie?

Mike popped the question to Carrie in December 2009, with a bright yellow diamond ring (which you can see here.)

The two had kept a relatively low profile until that point, considering she was a big-time country music singer and he was a hockey star. They started to make more public appearances together, and they discovered that they both could handle being a music-sports power couple.

“He knew what to expect,” she said, per Taste of Country. “In Canada, he was a big celebrity, so he knows what it’s like living under a microscope. And he travels a lot, which is good for both of us. We’re both independent people, so we can’t have somebody around 24 hours a day, seven days a week.”

“We can go weeks without seeing each other,” she added. “He’s the only guy I’ve never had to worry about. Any guy I’ve ever dated, there would always be that doubt … ‘He didn’t answer his phone … what’s he doing? It’s late.’ I’m not the crazy-girlfriend type, but there was a little voice in the back of my head. I don’t have to worry about Mike. I don’t think twice. He’s going out? I don’t care. It doesn’t bother me. I don’t bat an eye.”

When Did Carrie & Mike Marry?

Mike and Carrie tied the knot shortly after they began dating. On July 10, 2010, the two were married after just two years together. They held their ceremony at the Ritz-Carlton resort in Lake Oconee, Georgia.

“When we put her tiara on, she looked at me and said, ‘I’m getting married!'” recalls Melissa Schleicher, Underwood’s makeup artist, told PEOPLE in 2010. Melissa was one of Carrie’s bridesmaids and shared details about the day. “She’s found the love of her life-Mike is her Prince Charming.”

The couple’s first dance was to Christian singer Brandon Heath’s “Love Never Fails.” The song is a favorite of the devout couple, and Carrie arranged it for Brandon to sing it, as a surprise for Mike. “Mike had no idea, and he looked at Carrie like, ‘Wow! You did this for me!'” said Melissa. “They were giggling and laughing and so happy.”

Do Carrie & Mike Have Kids?

They do. Their first son, Isaiah Michael Fisher, was born on February 27, 2015. Their second, Jacob Bryan Fisher, was born on January 21, 2019.