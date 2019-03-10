Happy Birthday, Carrie Underwood: Celebrate With Her Best Red Carpet Looks Of All-Time

Happy 36th birthday to the country queen herself, Carrie Underwood! The ‘Cry Pretty’ singer is a total fashionista and has rocked some incredible looks on the red carpet over the years.

Carrie Underwood is the birthday girl on March 10. The country singer is celebrating her 36th birthday. To celebrate, we’re taking a look back at some of best red carpet looks ever. Carrie is a total fashion pro and knows how to work a red carpet. She is always stunning in gorgeous dresses, whether they are mini dresses or stunning gowns.

One of her most dazzlings looks was at the 2018 CMT Music Awards. The “Before He Cheats” singer sizzled in a plunging Nicolas Jebran mini dress that featured yellow and white beading. Carrie put a spin on the mini dress with her outfit at the 2015 American Music Awards. She slayed in a gorgeous nude mini dress by Elie Madi and paired it with a sparkling cape.

But Carrie is all about magnificent gowns. At the 2017 Academy of Country Music Awards, the singer stunned in a sparkling nude dress by Labourjoisie that was adorned with so many jewels. The gown was backless an featured a huge tulle train. Carrie totally commanded the ACM Awards red carpet with this look!

Carrie’s not afraid to show off a pop of color on the red carpet. She wowed in a royal blue off-the-shoulder gown at the 2017 CMA Awards. At the 2017 Grammys, Carrie rocked a bold red gown. The dress was sheer and featured a sexy keyhole neckline and gorgeous beaded detailing.

While pregnant with her second child, Carrie stunned in a number of beautiful dresses. She was absolutely glowing in a nude gown with floral detailing at the 2018 CMA Awards. Carrie also wowed in black velvet gown with gold design at the 2018 American Music Awards.