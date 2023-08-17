Captain Lee’s Kids: Everything To Know About ‘Below Deck’ Star’s 5 Kids, Including His Son Who Tragically Died

Captain Lee has been one of the featured stars of ‘Below Deck’ for all 10 seasons.

Captain Lee has been married to his wife Mary Anne for years.

They have five children.

His youngest son Josh sadly died in 2019.

Captain Lee Rosbach is beloved by fans as the captain of the Honor superyacht in the hit Bravo series Below Deck. Lee, 73, has been a captain for over 30 years, and he’s been starring on the series since 2013. Unfortunately, Lee was fired from the show after ten seasons in 2023. He admitted that the firing “came out of left field” in an interview with Us Weekly in May 2023, but he’s reportedly going to team up with Kate Chastain for a new show Couch Talk, according to E! News.

He’s been wed to his wife Mary Anne for almost 50 years, and the couple are parents to five grownup children. They have one daughter and four sons, and they have many more grandkids, Find out everything you need to know about Captain Lee’s kids here.

Sherry Ryan Rosbach

While Lee’s children have mostly kept out of the spotlight, he did make a rare choice to tag his only daughter Sherry in an Instagram post in September 2021. The captain was gushing about how proud he was to be a great-grandfather, sharing a photo of his great-granddaughter Amelia Charlotte dressed up as a mermaid. “Doesn’t fall far from the tree, I hope,” he wrote in the caption.

In the post, Lee tagged Sherry, and she often posts family photos, where she shows that she’s on proud grandmother! She regularly shares photos with her granddaughter, but she occasionally posts photos with her parents.

Glen Rosbach

Like his sister, Glen has stayed out of the spotlight following his dad’s success on Below Deck. Despite that he’s mostly kept private, the captain did reveal that his son and grandson both joined him when he threw the first pitch out at a Miami Marlins game in August 2019. “Had the honor of throwing out the first pitch at the Marlins-Dodgers game last night with my son Glen and Grandson Cody. What a thrill. Trying to get back into life,” he wrote in the caption.

He also shared a cute video of his grandson Cody doing the lineup exchange at home plate. The youngster walked up to the plate and shook hands with members of the Marlins and Dodgers, as his proud grandfather stood with him. “Experience of a lifetime,” Lee wrote.

Sean Rosbach

While Lee’s kids may mostly keep to themselves, at least one has clearly been inspired by his dad to set sail on super yachts. His son Sean is reportedly a chef for a private yacht, per Express. While he may not captain a ship like his dad, he’s definitely captain of the kitchen.

Eric Rosbach

Captain Lee’s son Eric appears to be the most private of all of his kids. There is not much known about Lee’s second youngest child.

Josh Rosbach

Captain Lee’s family suffered a horrible tragedy on July 22, 2019. Lee’s youngest son Joshua died of an accidental overdose. He was just 42 years old. Lee revealed that he had found his son after his death in an emotional plea before Congress in October 2021, per People. He said that he went to Josh’s home after his son told him that he’d come over to help him on a Monday afternoon. He said that he went over and found his son slumped over on the couch, and when he went to wake him, he wouldn’t wake up. “”I remember every second of that day, like a horrific, devastating movie scene playing over and over in my head. Except it’s no movie, it’s my reality. The sight of my son on the sofa is the first image I see every day when I wake up, and it’s the last thing I picture every night before I fall asleep. This is how I’ve spent every night and every day for the last two years. Can you imagine that? Can you imagine finding someone you love more than your own life itself dead and cold on their couch?” he said.

When Josh died, Lee shared an emotional tribute to his son on his Instagram. Since his death, he got a tattoo of his son’s face right over his heart. “We loved Josh unconditionally and were proud of the man he had become in spite of his problems. There was no one i ever knew who gave more of himself to those in his life. He loved with all his being without expecting anything in return. We both feel a hole in our souls that will never be filled,” he wrote.