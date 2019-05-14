Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid & More Stars In The Sexiest Gowns Ever At The Cannes Film Festival

We’ve seen plenty of gorgeous looks in Cannes over the years, so in honor of the 2019 event’s kick-off, we’re taking a look back at some of the hottest dresses ever worn during the French film festival.

The 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival begins today, May 14, meaning there will be plenty of glamorous gowns to fawn over until the event wraps on May 25. Oh, there will also be movie releases, but let’s be real – we can’t see any of these flicks ourselves just yet, but we can see all the outfits worn to the premieres. From thigh-high slits to plunging necklines, celebrities aren’t afraid to show some skin at the French film festival. So in honor of the fantastic fashion that’s yet to come, we’ve decided to reminisce in all of the sexiest dresses ever worn in Cannes.

Kendall Jenner is one of the celebrities who we look forward most to seeing at the festival. The model, 23, consistently wows us with her Cannes outfits and just when we think she can’t top her last look, she does. In 2018, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star brought her style A-game thanks to not one, but two totally sheer ensembles.

The first one was for the Secret Chopard party on May 11, 2018. Kendall went braless under a completely see-through mini dress by Alexandre Vauthier for the event, completing her look with beige underwear and black heels.

The following day, Kendall attended the Girls In The Sun premiere in a sheer tulle gown by Schiaparelli. She, once again, ditched her bra, bravely rocking the see-through dress on its own. But Kendall isn’t the only celebrity who has impressed us with sexy looks. Everyone from Bella Hadid to Amber Heard has worn gorgeous, skin-baring gowns during the Cannes Film Festival; head up to the gallery above to see the best ones!