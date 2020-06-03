Bella Hadid, Selena Gomez, & More Stars In The Sexiest Gowns Ever At The Cannes Film Festival

We’ve seen plenty of gorgeous looks in Cannes over the years and even though this year’s festival has unfortunately been cancelled due to COVID-19, we’re taking a look back at some of the hottest dresses ever worn during the French film event.

The 73rd annual Cannes Film Festival would have begun today, June 3, meaning there would have been plenty of glamorous gowns to fawn over until the event wrapped, but unfortunately the highly-fashionable extravaganza was cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns. Although the Official Selection of the films for Cannes 2020 will still be announced today, we’re going to miss seeing the star-filled red carpet, which is why we’re taking a moment to reminisce on some of our favorite looks from the festival in the past. From thigh-high slits to plunging necklines, celebrities haven’t been afraid to show some skin at the popular event and these sexy dresses made a lasting impression.

Bella Hadid is one celebrity we always look forward to seeing at the festival. The model, 23, showed up to the 73rd annual Cannes Film Festival last year in a sexy, flowing red sleeveless gown. The choice had a cut-out section on the side and a one over-the-shoulder section that helped her show off her toned arms. She had her hair up in a high curly bun and paired the dress with matching strappy shiny heeled shoes that allowed her to stand tall and proud.

Selena Gomez, 27, is another lady we love seeing all dressed up. The singer and actress made an appearance at the 2019 festival in a silky white crop top and long matching skirt with a slit. She posed for gorgeous photos while also wearing a pretty necklace and silver open-toe heels, and her makeup, which included flattering red lipstick, was on point. Her up-do also complimented the look, making her one of our top choices for the best dressed Cannes attendees.

Priyanka Chopra, 37, was another stand-out at the Cannes Film Festival last year. The brunette beauty kept her long wavy locks down when she donned a very sparkly dark blue gown that included a pink section at the waist. She also wore long dangling earrings that went perfectly with the fashion choice and kept her makeup to warm and sweet tones that included pink lipstick.

These three ladies aren’t the only ones who dressed to impress at the Cannes Film Festival. Many more, such as Kendall Jenner and Amber Heard have worn gorgeous, skin-baring gowns during the event. Head up to the gallery above to see the best ones!