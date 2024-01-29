Bubba Wallace’s Wife: Get to Know the NASCAR Star’s Love Amanda Carter

Bubba Wallace is one of the biggest names in NASCAR racing today. The driver, 30, began his racing career at the regional level in 2010. He continued driving for different companies and competitions throughout the early and mid-2010s, until he joined NASCAR in 2017. He’s been competing in the racing league’s national cup series ever since, and he’s been the only Black driver to compete in all three competitions each year that he’s competed. He’s also the only African American driver to win more than once in any of the series. As the most successful African-American driver in NASCAR history, Bubba was the subject of the 2022 Netflix documentary Race: Bubba Wallace. Bubba will also be featured in the upcoming Netflix docuseries NASCAR: Full Speed, which premieres on the streaming platform on January 30, 2024.

Bubba has had his wife Amanda Carter by his side through much of his professional career. The pair have been married since the end of 2022, but they’ve been together much longer. She was also featured in the 2022 documentary Before NASCAR: Full Speed premieres, get to know more about Amanda and her relationship with Bubba here!

How Did Bubba Meet Amanda?

While the couple have only been married for a little over a year, Bubba and Amanda’s history goes back quite a long way. The two of them were actually friends in high school, as they revealed in a People interview. Amanda was a grade below his, and she said that he’d regularly try to cheat off her on Spanish tests. She also revealed that she went to his prom, but not with him. “She thought I was nice, but not attractive,” he said. “I just remember seeing her and I was like, ‘Wow, she’s beautiful.'”

Amanda Is an ‘Aspiring Artist’

While her husband is a star racecar driver, Amanda has revealed that she’s fond of the arts. She notes that she’s an “aspiring artist” in her Instagram bio. She also linked to her artist Instagram where she shows off her paintings and works in progress. She mainly uses oil paint and creates a wide variety of subjects, including portraits, nature, landscapes, and more.

They’ve Been Dating Since 2015

After they graduated high school, Bubba and Amanda only kept in touch on occasion, but they reconnected in 2015, when they sparked their romance. The driver invited Amanda out to spend time with him in Las Vegas while she was on Spring Break, and they clicked. “. I was like, well, I have to get to know him more if we’re going to be on vacation for a week together. And we started dating when we got out to Vegas, because we had been talking so much. We had really started to really like each other,” she told People.

They Got Married on NYE in 2022

Bubba popped the question to Amanda in July 2021, and they got married on December 31, 2022. About a month after the wedding, Bubba shared a few photos from their ceremony and honeymoon and gushed about his wife. “What an incredible off season. Nothing will beat marrying my best friend! Time to get after it, 2023 is gonna be one for the books,” he wrote.

When the couple celebrated their first anniversary together, Amanda shared a couple of photos from their wedding where it looked like they were having a blast. “Feeling on top of the world after our first year of marriage! Man, I wish we could go back and relive the most epic night our lives. So excited for many more years of marriage with the love of my life,” she wrote.

They Have a Puppy Together

While Amanda and Bubba don’t have any kids yet, they do have an adorable fur baby. Amanda revealed that they’d adopted a Mini Aussie Doodle in July 2020. “Oh boy do we have some exciting news! Welcome to the fam Asher!!!” she wrote alongside the photos of the two of them with their pup.