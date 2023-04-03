Brooke Shields’ Siblings: Meet Her 4 Brothers & Sisters

Brooke Shields is an actress best known for Blue Lagoon, Endless Love, and Suddenly, Susan.

In 2023, the Pretty Baby documentary took an in-depth look at her life.

She has two step-siblings and three half-sisters.

With the release of Brooke Shields: Pretty Baby on Hulu, the world is getting a side of Brooke Shields that they’ve never seen before. While many know of her controversial teenage modeling years (“You know what gets between me and my Calvin’s? Nothing”) to her star-making appearances in The Blue Lagoon and Pretty Baby, Brooke has revealed her turbulent childhood, the sexual assault she suffered at a young age, and the impact of living in the spotlight. The documentary also discusses the overt sexualization of young women, something Brooke experienced firsthand.

With the increased focus on Brooke’s life, many are learning about her extended family, including her mother, her daughters, her husband, and now, her siblings. Brooke was born on May 31, 1965, in New York City. She’s the eldest daughter of model Terry Shields (née Schmon) and businessman Frank Shields. Brooke’s parents divorced when she was five months old. Francis would marry Diana “Didi” Lippert in 1970, per The New York Times. They had three daughters – Brooke’s half-sisters – Marina Shields, Olympia Shields, and Christiana Shields. Frank also became the stepfather to Diana Auchincloss Cunningham and Thomas Gore Auchincloss Jr., children from Lippert’s previous relationship.

Though Brooke grew up in the spotlight, her siblings have not. There isn’t much public information about them, so this is what we know.

Christiana Shields

Christiana Shields is the most public of Brooke’s siblings. “We’re close,” she told The Palm Beach Post in 2012, “because we look so much alike and have the same sense of humor, but she has a husband and a family. I’m single, and I have a dog.”

Christiana owns Shields Jewelry, a line of designer, custom, one-of-a-kind pieces. She named the company after her father, who passed away in 2003. “He was such a tall, dark and handsome, funny guy, charming and larger than life. He was someone everyone when to for advice. They knew he’d be straight up,” she said. “After Dad passed away, I got emails from people about how he impacted their lives, and I thought, ‘I want to be like that. To do something powerful, to be someone memorable.'”

“I was the quiet one,” Christiana Shields told The Palm Beach Post. “I had five sisters and a brother, and they were always talking. Until I was 5 or 6 years old, I never said anything. They thought there was something wrong with me.” Christiana said she had a learning disability, and at the time, her teachers weren’t equipped with the knowledge on how to teach her. “My older sisters were smarter and got better grades. I was an artist and never good at math and science. It seemed like teachers were always comparing me to my sisters.”

Marina Shields

Marina Purcell (née Shields) “grew up in Long Island and Palm Beach and received her BA from Georgetown University in 1993,” according to a 2015 profile on the Alexandra Knight blog. At the time, the blog listed her as serving “on the Board of Directors of DreamYard and the women’s board of The Boys Club of New York, where she resides with her husband Tom, and children Tate (12) and Minnie (11).”

The profile listed that Brooke’s half-sister couldn’t live without Indagare Insider Trips, margaritas with fresh lime juice, good hotels, and Cake Boss (“The entire family loves Buddy!”). She described her passion, DreamYard, as an organization that “uses the arts to inspire youth, public schools, and communities. DreamYard works with approximately 9,000 students through programs that run across 42 Bronx public schools including the DreamYard Preparatory High School and at the Art Center. Ten years ago I was invited as a guest to their benefit in lower Manhattan and was overwhelmed by the enthusiasm of the students and the dedication of the teachers.”

In 2014, she and her husband – listed as Viking Global Investors – sold their “maisonette at 830 Park Ave. for around $7 million,” according to the New York Post. At the time, they “recently purchased a $17.75 million duplex apartment at 770 Park Ave., which was formerly home to top Democratic fundraiser and convicted fraudster Hassan Nemazee.”

Olympia Shields

Olympia Bishop (née Shields) is an educator. She once worked as a department head at a New York City School, choosing to leave for the West Coast. In 2018, she told Palm Beach Illustrated why she decided to teach math to sixth to ninth graders at Palm Beach Day Academy, her alma mater. “I remember saying I wanted to be Mrs. Close when I grew up, which is funny because she’s one of the teachers I work with today,” she said. “It’s crazy, but everything comes full circle.”

She and her husband, Brooks, are proponents of the Palm Beach chapter of the Boys & Girls Club. In high school, she would spend her summers working at a camp for kids with emotional and behavioral disorders and worked at her local Boys & Girls Club org. “I saw firsthand all of the services and resources they provided for students who wouldn’t otherwise have it. It’s my way of giving back to that same population of kids,” she told Palm Beach.

“‘Brookie’ was always my sister, and I didn’t know she was famous because I was too young to know,” added Olympia. “Everybody is somebody down here, so people are modest and don’t make a big deal of it.” She also said that her role model was her late father. “He always conveyed the importance of family, being grounded, and having strong moral character,” she said.

Diana Auchincloss Cunningham

Diana Auchincloss, the daughter of Thomas Gore Auchincloss Sr. and Didi Lippert, graduated from the Greenvale School in Long Island, according to a 1994 listing in the Palm Beach Daily News. Diana graduated from Skidmore College. In 1994, her parents announced her engagement to Christopher Cunningham. A wedding announcement in The New York Times said that Diana was “a design associate at Charlotte Moss & Company, an interior design firm, and retail shop in New York.” Her husband, at the time, was “a vice president of Chase Securities in New York. His father was the president of Fishkill National Bank in Poughkeepsie, N.Y.”

Brooke appears to have a good relationship with Diana. They appeared together at the American Ballet Threater’s 2016 Fall Gala, posing side-by-side on the red carpet.

Thomas Gore Auchincloss Jr.

Brooke’s step-brother, Thomas Gore Auchincloss Jr., was wed in 1998, according to a listing in The New York Times. He married Ella Felicia Davila, a Babson College graduate who was, at the time, “an associate in institutional fixed-income sales at the Bankers Trust Company in New York.” Thomas is also a graduate of Babson, and he earned his MBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. “He expects to join the financial restructuring group at Bear, Stearns & Company in New York as an associate,” read the New York Times listing.