Breckin Meyer: 5 Things to Know About the Actor Dating Bob Saget’s Widow

Kelly Rizzo has found love again in her new boyfriend, Breckin Meyer! The new pair went public with their romance at a 2024 Grammys viewing party, and fans are over the moon for Kelly’s newfound happiness after her late husband, Bob Saget, died.

When Did Kelly Rizzo Start Dating Breckin Meyer?

It’s still unclear when exactly the duo began dating, and it’s possible they’d rather keep their relationship away from the public eye as much as possible. Kelly and Breckin’s February 4 Grammys viewing party appearance was the first time that viewers found out they were dating.

During a red carpet interview with E! at the event, Kelly explained that she waited “a while” to get back into the dating pool following the late Full House actor’s death.

“It took a while to get to the point where I’m like, ‘OK, I think he’d be happy with it,’” Kelly told the outlet. She then explained that Bob’s daughters, Aubrey, Lara and Jennifer, gave her their approval to date Breckin.

“It’s wonderful, it just meant so much to have their blessing,” Kelly pointed out. “They’re just angels. And to have them support is so meaningful.”

Two months beforehand, Kelly opened up to Fox News Digital about how she moved on, noting that while she didn’t need Bob’s daughters’ blessing to do so, it still felt right for her to receive a nod of approval.

“I’d love to think that Bob would want me to be happy too, but to hear it from them is just a totally different level,” the journalist said. “And it meant the world just to hear, ‘Hey, we trust you. We love you. We know you’re going to do what’s right, and we want you to be happy.'”

What Does Breckin Meyer Do for a Living?

Breckin is a well-known actor who has appeared in several famous shows and films. One of his earliest breakout roles was in the horror Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare, followed by the 1990s cult classic Clueless. Later on, he appeared in Herbie: Fully Loaded and Ghosts of Girlfriends Past. In addition to acting, Breckin is also a writer and a producer, having served as the creator of Men At Work.

What Happened to Bob Saget?

On January 9, 2022, Bob was found dead at the age of 65 in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Florida, where he was performing a stand-up comedy tour. The Fuller House actor’s death was determined to have resulted from blunt force trauma, likely from an accidental fall.