Happy 56th Birthday, Brad Pitt: Relive His Most Precious Moments With His Kids

It’s Brad Pitt’s birthday! To commemorate the special day, we’re looking back at some of our favorite moments of Brad with his kids, from red carpets to casual days out and about!

Happy Birthday, Brad Pitt! Today, the accomplished actor and respected industry veteran turns 56 and while he’s had a fascinating career, his personal life has made just as many headlines. Though he’s been an actor, producer, and consummate professional, Brad’s most important role has been as father to his six children — Maddox, 18, Pax, 16, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, and Vivienne and Knox, 11. During his marriage to Angelina Jolie, 44, the couple diligently cared for their children, maintaining some semblance of privacy while giving them opportunities to join their famous parents on the red carpet and traveling across the globe!

One adorable moment that occurred in the mid-2000s was when Brad and his son Maddox attended a Yankees and Mariners baseball game! Maddox was so little in the throwback photo. He sat on dad, Brad’s, lap the entire time and was totally engrossed by the game, which saw the Yankees beating the Mariners 12-3 at Yankee Stadium in New York. It was such a sweet father-son bonding moment. And Brad has demonstrated his knack for fun days out and about with his kids since then!

While attending the 65th Venice Film Festival in Italy, Brad couldn’t help but bring along his sweet little boy, Pax. The pair looked so comfy and casual as they walked the streets of Italy, with Brad in a beige suit and white shirt with sunglasses and a matching chapeau and Pax wearing all white pants and shirt in linen fabric. Little Pax kept up with his movie star dad during the 2008 festivities, while Brad gave his son a glimpse at his work!

Of course, it’s not just casual occasions out and about where Brad has shared special moments with his children. On Dec. 15, 2014, Brad attended Angelina’s film premiere for Unbroken with their children. Brad stood right by his children Maddox, Pax and Shiloh as they posed for the camera during the red carpet event. The quartet looked so clean cut and fashionable at the premiere and Brad couldn’t have appeared prouder, not only of his then-wife, but of his children for being so supportive, as well!

Brad and his kids have clearly created so many precious memories over the years. Although he and Angelina are in the midst of a contentious custody battle, looking back spurs a lot of fond memories of the family together. To see more pics of Brad and his kids sharing some of their happiest moments, click through the gallery above!