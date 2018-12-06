Brad Pitt’s Relationship With Sons Pax & Maddox Has ‘Improved Significantly’ Since Angelina Jolie Split

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s marriage may be over for good, but the ‘Seven’ star and his two eldest sons are getting along tremendously!

Brad Pitt, 54, and Angelina Jolie, 43, have been embroiled in a messy custody battle and divorce since 2016. But the A-list exes recently came to a custody agreement and it was reported that although Brad “gets less than 50% custody of the couple’s six children,” he’ll “see an increase in his custodial time with the kids.” Now with the holiday season upon us, a source close to the family EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife that “Brad will enjoy shared time with the kids over Christmas. His new agreement with Angelina allows for them to split time with the kids over the coming holidays and they will all be spending time in L.A., close to each other.”

This is fantastic news for the Fight Club star as we reported earlier that Brad was determined to have a fun and “drama-free” Christmas with his children. The Oscar-winning stars share six children — Maddox, 17, Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 12, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 10. And despite Brad and Angelina’s tumultuous divorce, the insider reveals, “Brad’s relationship with the two older boys has improved significantly since the split. While things are not perfect, they are all getting along well and the boys and Brad are in a good place.” It’s been a long road for Brad to repair the bond with his sons, as things have been tense between the, since the alleged plane incident in 2016.

The Maleficent actress filed for divorce from the Ocean’s Eleven star in 2016 after an alleged fight during a flight from France into the US. The mother-of-six filed papers citing irreconcilable differences as the reason and a source close to the couple told TMZ at the time that Angelina was upset over the way Brad was parenting their brood. After their split, Maddox and Pax became closer than ever which was at the very least a silver lining in the split. And although Brad and Angelina’s divorce may still take some time to finalize with spousal support and dividing assets, they have jumped a major hurdle and hopefully these former flames can see a resolution in 2019!