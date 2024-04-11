Billie Eilish’s New Album: Everything to Know About ‘Hit Me Hard and Soft’

Billie Eilish fans have been eager for her to release a new album for nearly three years now, and luckily, they’ll have some new tunes in about a month. The singer announced that she’d be releasing her third album in May on Monday, April 8. Her follow-up to 2021’s Happier Than Ever will be titled Hit Me Hard and Soft, and it will be released via Darkroom/Interscope Records.

Hollywood Life has all the details for the new album for you here!

When Does ‘Hit Me Hard and Soft’ Come Out?

Billie revealed that Hit Me Hard and Soft will be released on May 17th. In the announcement, she seemed very excited by it. ” MY THIRD ALBUMMMMMMMMMMMMM COMES OUT MAY 17THHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH AHHHHHHHHHH,” she wrote with a few joyful emojis.

What Does ‘Hit Me Hard and Soft’ Sound Like?

While the “Bad Guy” singer revealed that the album is coming soon, she has not released any teasers, giving an idea of what it will sound like to fans. In her announcement, she revealed that there wouldn’t be any singles released ahead of time. “I wanna give it to you all at once,” she wrote.

While there are no known tracks just yet, Billie hasn’t been radio silent since Happier Than Ever dropped, she did show some affinity for singer-songwriter inspired sounds on her EP Guitar Songs in 2022. She also had a massive hit with 2023’s “What Was I Made For?” from the Barbie soundtrack. If any of those songs are any indication, perhaps the new album will be a bit more stripped down sounding and ballad-driven, but nothing is certain.

What Has Billie Said About the Record?

While there are no teasers about what the album may sound like, Billie did reveal that she and her brother Finneas are very pleased with how it turned out. “Finneas and i truly could not be more proud of this album and we absolutely can’t wait for you to hear it. love you love you love you,” she wrote in her announcement post.