Bill Pullman’s Wife: All About Tamara Hurwitz & Their 36-Year Marriage

Image Credit: Dan Wooller/Shutterstock

Bill Pullman has had a movie-worthy love story for over 40 years. The Sinner actor married Tamara Hurwitz right before he kickstarted his acting career, and they’ve never been apart. Over the years, Tamara has supported Bill as he started in countless films like While You Were Sleeping, Casper, Independence Day, and more.

The 69-year-old actor currently stars as Alex Murdaugh in Lifetime’s 500th original movie, Murdaugh Murders: The Movie. The two-part film will air on October 14 and 15. With Bill back in the spotlight, you might be wondering about the actor’s personal life. Bill and Tamara have built quite a life together and take great care to keep their relationship strong. Scroll down to learn all about Bill’s beloved wife.

Who Is Bill Pullman Married To?

Bill is married to dancer Tamara Hurwitz. They got married on January 3, 1987. Over the years, the couple has split their time between their home in Beachwood Canyon, Los Angeles, and a cattle ranch in Montana that he co-owns with his brother, according to The Guardian.

In 2020, Bill opened up about the secret to his long-lasting marriage. “I think it’s putting our hands in the dirt; it’s parallel play of digging and planting. We spend a lot of time outdoors together. A lot of time at the ranch, so we enjoy those similar things,” the Independence Day actor told PEOPLE. “It’s helped keeping in tune with each other.”

Bill noted in a 2011 interview with Good Housekeeping that a key component to his rock-solid relationship is “being able to share a perspective about what we want to do — and also supporting each other.”

He revealed that “an afternoon of gardening” is their idea of a fun date night. “At Christmastime, we give out the fruit we grow. Each year we give our jars a title,” he said in the interview. On Sunday mornings, he gushed that Tamara loves to go to the farmers’ market.

Do Bill Pullman & His Wife Have Kids?

Bill and Tamara have three kids together: daughter Maesa and sons Lewis and Jack. Lewis has followed in his father’s footsteps with acting.

He had a breakout role as Bob in Top Gun: Maverick. He currently stars in the Apple TV+ series Lessons in Chemistry with Brie Larson.

Where Did Bill Pullman Meet His Wife?

Bill and Tamara met in 1980. “It’s been a good, long epic with three kids that are all doing well, and everybody’s tight,” the stage actor told PEOPLE.

Bill met Tamara while he was studying at the University of Massachusetts Amherst. They crossed paths when they were cast as husband and wife in Moliere’s Impromptu at Versailles, according to a website dedicated to the actor.