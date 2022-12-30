Beverley Mitchell’s Husband: Everything To Know About Michael Cameron & Their 15-Year Marriage

Beverley Mitchell is an American actress who found fame on the long-running aughts drama ‘7th Heaven’

The star branched off into a country music career, releasing her self-titled debut album in 2006

After marrying her longtime boyfriend Michael Cameron in 2008, the couple welcomed three children

Beverley Mitchell has carved herself an impressive career in Hollywood after starting off in Tinseltown as a child actor. Born in 1981, she quickly found success when she landed a role in 1996′ The Crow: City of Angels playing a teen struggling with substance abuse disorder. Her most well-known role followed shortly after as she played Lucy in the long-running CW drama 7th Heaven.

The lasting fandom of the show isn’t lost on Beverly either. “I think the reason why the show has been so popular and has lasted so long is because it’s something that is totally missing on television today,” she told BeliefNet in 2017. “We are one of the only family shows where kids, parents, grandparents, and aunts and uncles can all sit together and individually get something out of each episode. It’s amazing to bring people together to watch a show that talks about the greatness in humanity, a show that’s more uplifting and encouraging.”

After 7th Heaven, Beverley went on to appear in such projects as Saw 2 and The Secret Life of the American Teenager. The young star also followed another passion, country music, and ended up releasing a self-titled album in 2006. As for any slowing down or taking a break from the entertainment business, Beverley previously said that was not an option. “Oh, no, no. I’m never going to retire. No way. This is who I am. It’s in my DNA. I don’t know how to do anything else,” she explained to BeliefNet.

More recently, Beverley wrapped production on the show Special Forces: The World’s Toughest Test and she spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife about the grueling experience. “So, I only had a week [to prepare,” the 90s star admitted. “I tried, but I hadn’t worked out in ten years. Like, I’ve got three kids! I think the most I do is walk around my kids’ soccer practice. Was I ready to run through a desert?”

Meanwhile, Beverley’s private life has been just as successful as her professional one. She is the proud mother of three children with her husband, Michael Cameron, and the family is thriving! Find out more about the man who helped create her loving home, below!

Where did they meet?

Although it is unknown where Beverley and Michael first met, they had been dating for quite some time before he got down on one knee and proposed. A year later, the pair said “I do” on October 1, 2008 in Ravello, Italy on the Amalfi Coast.

Michael & Beverley Have 3 Children

The gorgeous couple are the parents to three wonderful children. They share two daughters Kenzie, 9, and Mayzel, 2, and son Hutton, 7.

The Couple Had Complications During Their Pregnancy

While welcoming their third child, Beverley suffered some complications during the C-section. “It’s been a bit of a difficult recovery,” the Secret Life of the American Teenager alum told USWeekly in July 2020. “We had complications in surgery. It’s just been slow and steady. I lost a lot of blood, but I had amazing doctors. I was at a great hospital, and they took great care of me. It’s a slow and steady process to recover.”

Beverley Calls Him Her ‘Best Friend’

Beverley and Michael have known each other for so long, it’s no surprise she refers to him as her best friend. While celebrating their anniversary, she explained why the pair are so close. “I think every day I’m just so grateful for him,” she told Closer Weekly in 2019. “He’s my best friend and we still have a blast together. I joke that no one else understands me or would be friends with me if it wasn’t for him, so I’m really glad that we locked it down really early.”