Jessica Biel Admits She Had A ‘Crush’ On ‘7th Heaven’ Co-Star Barry Watson While Filming

Jessica Biel got very candid about her adolescent ‘crush’ on ‘7th Heaven’ co-star Barry Watson during her chat on the ‘Armchair Expert’ podcast!

Although Jessica Biel has grown into a total megastar since her beginnings as a burgeoning actress on TV, even she’s been starstruck! The actress, 39, chatted with Dax Shepard on a recent episode of his Armchair Expert podcast, where she confessed that she had a bit of a crush on one of her former 7th Heaven co-stars! “I definitely remember Beverley [Mitchell] and I had crushes on Barry [Watson], who played our older brother, but no one ever dated anybody,” she told the podcast host.

Indeed, Jessica, who played Mary Camden on the TV show, and Beverly, who played younger sister Lucy, were totally infatuated with Barry, who played big brother Matt of the 7th Heaven TV family. Of course, Jessica and Beverly were just kids when the show started! Jessica was about 14 years old while Beverly was roughly 15. By comparison, Barry was in his early 20s.

“He was dating, like, real-life women,” Jessica said during her chat with Dax. “We were 14 years old. There was no chance for us. It was not happening.” Barry and Jessica were leading stars of 7th Heaven for the series’ first six seasons. Following the sixth season, which concluded in May 2002, both Barry and Jessica appeared in less episodes for the final five seasons. The show ended with season 11 in May 2007, after more than 10 years.

Since that time, Jessica has catapulted into super stardom and started a family of her own! But when it comes to her and husband Justin Timberlake‘s sons — Silas, 6, and Phineas, 11 months — getting into the family business, Jessica is a bit less than enthusiastic. “I don’t want to be that parent to stifle a dream, but man, if my kid would just be, like, ‘Let’s go learn about corn in Iowa,’ I would so much more want them to be an engineer or something,” she explained.