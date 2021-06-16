Interview

Jessica Biel Admits She Had A ‘Crush’ On ‘7th Heaven’ Co-Star Barry Watson While Filming

Jessica Biel, Barry Watson
Shutterstock
Jessica Biel arrives at the 23rd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar, in Santa Monica, Calif 23rd Annual Critics' Choice Awards - Arrivals, Santa Monica, USA - 11 Jan 2018
Beverly Hills, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Jessica Biel has her hands full as she leaves Health Mart Pharmacy. Jessica looks great in an off white knit cardigan, floral printed jumpsuit, and slippers. Pictured: Jessica Biel BACKGRID USA 29 FEBRUARY 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
New York, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* Jessica Biel and her energetic son Silas stay bundled up while out and about together in Manhattan, New York. Jessica runs after her little guy as they head to their curbside ride in busy New York City. Pictured: Jessica Biel, Silas Randall Timberlake BACKGRID USA 17 JANUARY 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
EXCLUSIVE: Jessica Biel looks downcast while out running errands in West Hollywood. The actress has not been seen with husband Justin Timberlake since he was photographed holding hands and getting cozy with his beautiful co-star, Alisha Wainwright, after a day's filming his latest movie in New Orleans. Wainwright, 30, was spotted stroking the singer’s knee, before he grabbed her hand. It has since emerged that the singer reportedly feels guilty about the encounter and has vowed to make it up to his wife after getting 'carried away'. Biel, 37, and Timberlake, 38, are believed to have spent Thanksgiving away from their LA home as they patched things up. The couple tied the knot in southern Italy in 2012. They are the parents of 4-year-old son Silas. 03 Dec 2019 Pictured: Jessica Biel. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA560744_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 10 Photos.
News Writer

Jessica Biel got very candid about her adolescent ‘crush’ on ‘7th Heaven’ co-star Barry Watson during her chat on the ‘Armchair Expert’ podcast!

Although Jessica Biel has grown into a total megastar since her beginnings as a burgeoning actress on TV, even she’s been starstruck! The actress, 39, chatted with Dax Shepard on a recent episode of his Armchair Expert podcast, where she confessed that she had a bit of a crush on one of her former 7th Heaven co-stars! “I definitely remember Beverley [Mitchell] and I had crushes on Barry [Watson], who played our older brother, but no one ever dated anybody,” she told the podcast host.

Jessica Biel and Barry Watson in ‘7th Heaven’ [The Everett Collection].
Indeed, Jessica, who played Mary Camden on the TV show, and Beverly, who played younger sister Lucy, were totally infatuated with Barry, who played big brother Matt of the 7th Heaven TV family. Of course, Jessica and Beverly were just kids when the show started! Jessica was about 14 years old while Beverly was roughly 15. By comparison, Barry was in his early 20s.

Barry Watson at the 3rd Annual Coach Evening to benefit the Children’s Defense Fund in Los Angeles, America – 10 Apr 2013 [Shutterstock].
“He was dating, like, real-life women,” Jessica said during her chat with Dax. “We were 14 years old. There was no chance for us. It was not happening.” Barry and Jessica were leading stars of 7th Heaven for the series’ first six seasons. Following the sixth season, which concluded in May 2002, both Barry and Jessica appeared in less episodes for the final five seasons. The show ended with season 11 in May 2007, after more than 10 years.

Jessica Biel at ‘The Sinner’ TV show Season 3 premiere at The London in Los Angeles on February 3, 2020 [Shutterstock].
Since that time, Jessica has catapulted into super stardom and started a family of her own! But when it comes to her and husband Justin Timberlake‘s sons — Silas, 6, and Phineas, 11 months — getting into the family business, Jessica is a bit less than enthusiastic. “I don’t want to be that parent to stifle a dream, but man, if my kid would just be, like, ‘Let’s go learn about corn in Iowa,’ I would so much more want them to be an engineer or something,” she explained.