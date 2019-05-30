Top 3 Workouts To Get Beach-Body Ready If You Have A Sedentary Job — Expert Tips

Summer has officially begun & for those of you who have a sedentary job, Dr. Mona Vand, shared expert fitness tips with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, to get you in tip-top shape.

Having a sedentary job where you sit at your desk all day long, can be tough on your body and your energy. Finding the time to workout either before or after work is hard, plus, you barely move your body all day long. With summer in full swing, it’s time to get prepared so that you can look and feel your best at the beach. Luckily, Dr. Mona Vand, 33-year-old certified pharmacist turned digital health expert, who also starred on the Bravo series, Shahs of Sunset, revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, the three ultimate workouts that will get you in tip-top shape this summer, if you’re desk-bound five days a week. According to Dr. Vand, the three best workouts you should try are: pilates, yoga, and a 20-minute mindful walk. “The majority of Americans have a sedentary desk job, which means that you’re sitting essentially all day with minimal to no movement. This lack of exercise can really set you back if you’re trying to meet certain health goals or if you’re just trying to live a healthy lifestyle,” she explained.

“Pilates is probably my favorite workout, in general, but it’s specifically amazing for those of you who have a mostly sedentary job. The whole practice behind pilates is to lengthen your body and target those micro muscles that you’re rarely able to get to in a normal workout. I recommend waking up early to take a pilates class because not only do you not sweat that much (so you can go straight to work afterwards), but you also will be giving your body that necessary movement it needs right off the bat!” While pilates can sometimes get a little pricey, there are tons of studios that do both private and group classes that can cater to your needs and budget. For those of you who live in New York City, Abena Pilates is an amazing boutique studio that just opened on the Upper West Side, with classes being taught by the owner and pilates expert herself, Abena Tolentino.

As for yoga, Dr. Vand shared why this is another great practice if you’re sitting at your desk all day. “One of the best workouts you can do if you’re sedentary is yoga. It doesn’t matter if it’s hot yoga, regular yoga, or at-home yoga, any kind of yoga will boost your circulation, add purposeful movement to your day, increase your strength and flexibility, help you with your posture, promote a healthier mindset, reduce stress and anxiety, and more. I personally like to add in a yoga class at night because I like to shower right after and get in bed. That way you have the most restful sleep possible and since you already showered, you can just get up and get ready in the morning!”

Lastly, Dr. Vand explained why a 20-minute mindful walk is so important. “I say mindful’ because I want you to focus on your mind-body connection and walk with a purpose. Take 20 minutes out of your day to walk briskly, whether it’s on the treadmill or in your neighborhood, and focus on engaging your abs, connecting with your breath, and pushing your legs back so that you feel your glutes working. The benefits of dedicating 20 minutes a day to walking are countless and it’s absolutely do-able to take this amount of time out of your day, so no excuses!”