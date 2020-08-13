6 Fabulous Tie Dye Bikinis To Rock This Summer Like Priyanka Chopra

This summer is all about bold prints & patterns – especially tie dye – & we rounded up all of the most amazing tie dye bikinis you can wear this summer, just like Priyanka Chopra!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Tie dye is without a doubt the biggest trend of the entire year. From sweatshirts to sweatpants, the pattern is taking the fashion scene by storm, and even some of our favorite celebrities, including Priyanka Chopra, love the trend. Now that it’s summer, what better way to try the trend than with tie dye bikinis?

Below, we rounded up some of our all-time favorite tie dye bathing suit picks ranging in all different styles, colors, and prices. No matter what you’re looking for, you will be sure to find a tie dye bikini that you love from our list!

1. ZAFUL Tie Dye Cinched Triangle Bikini Set

We are obsessed with this tie dye bikini because it comes with three different pieces – a triangle bikini top, a short sleeve cropped top, and a bikini bottom. The set comes in 15 amazing different tie dye colorways and the best part is, you can switch out the triangle top for the ruched crop top and it will feel like you’re wearing a totally different tie dye bathing suit! $27, amazon.com

2. PrettyLittleThing Blue Tie Dye Velvet Triangle Bikini Top & Bottom

You will never want to take this tie dye bathing suit off! The blue and white bikini comes with a triangle bikini top that can be adjusted to fit your body type and the entire swimsuit is velvet which gives makes it super unique. We especially love the high waisted bikini bottoms, which is another huge trend this summer! The top retails for $17, while the bottoms retail for $9. $26, prettylittlething.us

3. LARGEBERRY Tie Dye Crop Top Bikini

This tie dye bikini is the perfect swimsuit for every day! It’s available in three fabulous tie dye patterns and is made up of a scoop neck bralette padded top and matching high waisted bikini bottoms. The bottoms are high rise, but not too high so it hits at the perfect angle, making this swimsuit extra flattering. $26, amazon.com

4. Kendall & Kylie Tie-Dyed Barbados Lurex Triangle Bikini Top & Bottom

If you’re looking for a tie dye bikini that’s a bit more subtle, then this is the perfect option for you. The pattern is a pink tie dye, but it’s toned down which makes it easy to wear every day in the summer. The top has padded triangle cups and two adjustable spaghetti straps. The matching bottoms are high rise and have skinny straps on the side. The top is $15 and the bottoms are $14. $29, pacsun.com

5. MZEAZRK Ribbed Tie Shoulders Bikini Set

This tie dye bathing suit may just be our favorite bikini of the summer! The fun pastel colors on this tie dye bikini are amazing and the scoop neck top features two ties at the tops of the straps, as well as removable padding, plus, the bottoms are seamless and you can wear them as low waisted or pull them up to be high waisted. $19, amazon.com

6. Frankies Bikinis Liam Top & Bottom Rainbow Tie Dye

If you are in the mood to splurge on a tie dye bathing suit, then this is your best bet. We are obsessed with this pastel tie dye bikini made from crushed velvet. The bralette bikini top is ruched and has skinny spaghetti straps, while the string bottoms have ties on the sides and the front and back panels of the bottoms or adjustable so you can add coverage or take away. The top and bottom are sold separately with the top retailing for $95 and the bottoms for $85. You will definitely fall in love with this swimsuit. $180, frankiesbikinis.com