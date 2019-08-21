14 Mascaras That Will Bring Your Lashes Back To Life

Now that the seasons are about to change, it’s time to ditch all of your summer mascara for some fresh new formulas & we rounded up the best products that will revive your lashes!

While we had a great summer, it’s officially coming to an end and with that, it’s time to ditch the mascara that you’ve been using in the humid heat and opt for something new. Not only is the new season a perfect time to revamp your makeup bag, but it’s also a great opportunity to bring your lashes back to life. So, we rounded up the best mascaras that will revive your dried-out lashes and give you a fresh, voluminous look. Whether you’re looking for volume or length, there’s something for everyone in the gallery, which you can see above.

If you’re looking to give your lashes some TLC but also look fabulous, the Perricone MD No Makeup Mascara is your best bet. It’s a 2-in-1 lash treatment and mascara which is clinically proven to make your lashes appear thicker and more lifted. Another great option is the Dr. Hauschka Volume Mascara 01 Black. Formulated with mineral pigments that have nourishing ingredients such as quince seed, silk, and candelilla wax, this mascara gives you volume all while protecting your lashes.

For a good, every day mascara, look no further than the Rodial GLAMOLASH Mascara XXL. Perfect for everyday use, Glamolash is formulated with beeswax for lash conditioning, carnauba wax for even adherence to prevent clumping and soluble collagen to provide thickness with shine. The Glossier Lash Slick is another fabulous everyday mascara as it curls, sculpts and lengthens your lashes, plus it’s made with flexible polymers that lift each lash into place. Even better, it’s water-resistant, not water-proof, so it stays on when you want it to but doesn’t make it incredibly hard to take off.

One of our favorite mascaras, the Tarte Cosmetics limited edition lights, camera lashes 4-in-1 mascara, got a fall makeover, and the best-selling product lengthens, curls, volumizes and conditions. Plus, it has a 360° magniLASH wand, ensuring every lash is curled and it got a major upgrade with a pretty plaid pattern perfect for fall.

No matter what type of mascara you’re looking for, you will definitely find one you love when you click through the gallery above!