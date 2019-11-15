Fall Fragrances: 10+ New Perfumes That Will Have You Smelling Delicious This Season

Now that it’s officially fall & we’re making our way into winter, it’s time to swap out all of your perfumes & we rounded up all of the best new fragrances that are delicious enough to keep for yourself or give as a gift!

Fall is in full swing and with the new season comes all new products and scents. In honor of the new season and winter quickly approaching, we rounded up all of the best new fragrances that have darker notes and smell absolutely divine. Not only are the fragrances good enough to keep for yourself, but they’re also perfect gift-giving options to anyone on your list!

One of our favorite new fragrances this season is the Thalia Sodi Absolute Amethyst Eau De Parfum. Not only is the bottle a gorgeous purple, but the perfume is also part of a collection of five fragrances inspired by Thalia’s “love of beautiful and rare gemstones” and has top notes of coriander, nectarine, and lemon blossom.

Another delicious new fragrance is the Ralph Lauren Beyond Romance Eau de Parfum which has notes of rose centifolia, black vanilla, raspberry coulis accord, mandarin essence, and bergamot essence, making it a super sultry scent perfect for a date-night.

If you’re looking for a new fragrance to give as a gift, look no further than the Yves Saint Laurent 3-Pc. Libre Eau de Parfum Gift Set. This amazing three-piece fragrance gift set exclusively for Macy’s includes Libre Eau de Parfum, the new fragrance from YSL in both 90 ml and 7.5 ml, as well as a mini mascara. The Viktor&Rolf Flowerbomb Holiday Gift Set is another great gift option as it’s not only gorgeous and prewrapped, it contains a Flowerbomb Eau de Parfum Spray in 1.7 oz, a Flowerbomb Eau de Parfum Travel Spray in 0.3 oz., and a Flowerbomb Body Lotion in 6.7 oz.

There are so many amazing new fall fragrances and you can see them all when you click through the gallery above!