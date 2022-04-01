Ben Platt’s Boyfriend Noah Galvin: Everything To Know About Their Romance

The ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ actor has been in a relationship with his Broadway replacement since 2020! Find out all about Noah here!

Ben Platt is quite the busy actor! After winning a Tony, Emmy and Grammy for his performance as the titular hero in Broadway’s Dear Evan Hansen, the young actor, 28, would go on to perform in such hits as Pitch Perfect, Pitch Perfect 2 and Run This Town. He was also nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Television Series Musical or Comedy for his work in Netflix’s The Politician.

When he’s not stealing the spotlight in all his film, television and stage productions, Ben enjoys spending time with his boyfriend Noah Galvin. Find out all about the actor who stole Ben’s heart here!

Noah was raised both Jewish and Catholic.

Born on May 6, 1994 in Katoneh, New York, Noah was raised by a Catholic father and a Jewish mother. He attended schooling for both religions, but considers himself Jewish.

He’s been acting since he was a teenager.

Noah got the acting bug way back in 2013 and has since been seen in Booksmart, Assassination Nation, and The Two Princes. On television, Noah could be seen playing Dr. Asher Wolke in the TV series The Good Doctor and Kenny O’Neal in the ABC sitcom The Real O’Neals.

Noah took over Ben’s role in Broadway’s ‘Dear Evan Hanson.’

When Ben announced he would be leaving the titular role in Dear Evan Hansen, which won him a Tony in 2017, Noah stepped in as his replacement. Interestingly, Ben and Noah aren’t the only Evans to be dating! Taylor Trensch and Ben Levi Ross, who also played the role, are an item and celebrated their three-year anniversary in November 2021.

Playing a gay character on a sitcom helped Noah come out in real life.

On The Real O’Neals, Noah’s character Kenny is the gay middle child of the family. While speaking to Vulture in 2016, Noah said the role helped him come out in real life. “It was not a point of contention, but a discussion point,” Noah said. “It’s important to me that with this slightly revolutionary thing we’re doing on network television that I should go full force and follow through as completely as possible.”

“And it’s paid off in ways. In terms of, like, the kids who watch my show and say thank you for being open about who you are, and playing this character, and bringing a level of authenticity that maybe somebody else wouldn’t have. I like to think it makes it that much more relatable. And older people who watch the show are like, damn, I wish I had something like this on TV when I was younger to normalize my situation and make me not so self-hating.”

Noah announced he was dating Ben on a podcast.

During a May 2020 episode of the Little Known Facts with Ilana Levine podcast, Noah revealed he was in a relationship with Ben. “Ben and I are dating,” Noah explained at the time. “I asked him this morning, I was like, are we allowed to talk about this? And he’s like, ‘Don’t go into our nitty gritty, but yeah, people can know.’ It’s still relatively new.”

He and Ben were friends for five years before they dated.

Ben opened up about his romance with Noah last June on The Kelly Clarkson Show. “We’ve been together a year-and-a-half now,” he explained to host Kelly. “We were friends for five years and right before the pandemic, we finally decided to really give it a shot. We kind of skated around it for a long time.”

According to Ben, the relationship went from “zero to 60” during the pandemic when the two ended up living with Ben’s parents in his childhood home. “It ended up being a beautiful time,” he said. As for why it took so long for them to get together, Ben added, “I was pretty dumb about it. I didn’t see the light for a long time and then I realize, you know, that he was the guy.”