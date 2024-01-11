Anthony Anderson’s Kids: Get to Know His Son & Daughter

Anthony Anderson has been a beloved star for years now. After having leading roles in early comedies like Kangaroo Jack, Transformers, Barbershop, and Scary Movie 3, as well as voice acting in the classic Disney Channel show The Proud Family, Anthony has gone on to have huge success in hits like the series Black-ish and the spin-offs Grown-ish and Mixed-Ish. Now that Black-ish has ended after eight seasons, he’s set to star in a new sitcom We Are Family. Anthony is also set to host the 2024 Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, January 15, 2024.

Anthony married his wife Alvina Stewart in 1999. The pair split up in 2014, and she filed for divorce the following year, but they got back together by 2017. About five years after the original split, Alvina filed for divorce again in 2022, and they finalized the split in September 2023. Despite the split, Anthony and Alvina share two children who are all grown up: Kyra, 28, and Nathan, 24.

Kyra Anderson

Anthony and Alvina welcomed their older daughter Kyra before they were married. The Kangaroo Jack star’s daughter does appear to mostly keep private, but Anthony has shared a few details about his daughter in the past. Kyra has joined her dad on the red carpet for a few events over the years, and the actor posted a sweet tribute to his daughter on Instagram in 2019 for National Daughter Day. “You have changed my world forever. I can’t wait for you to change the world for others! Daddy loves you!” he wrote, alongside a cute photo with her.

He revealed that his daughter had started grad school in a 2021 interview with LX News, but he also said that she stopped attending, and it led him to limit how much he supports her financially. “My 24-year-old daughter is in grad school at the University of Houston,” he said at the time, per Cheatsheet. “Those purse strings were just recently cut when she decided grad school was not for her anymore. Well, neither is my checkbook.”

Since then, Kyra appears to be a birth and postpartum doula, based out of Houston, according to her Instagram profile, per Distractify.

Nathan Anderson

Anthony’s son has truly followed in his dad’s footsteps. He’s become an actor himself, and he’s starred in the series Richie Rich, All About the Washingtons, and Act Your Age. Anthony revealed that his son was being considered for a role on Black-ish, but it wasn’t the right fit. “I wanted him to be Andre Jr. on Black-ish, but my son’s cool factor,” he said during an interview on Rachael Ray. “You know, he just has a little too much swag, and I don’t know where he gets it from. I sometimes question if he’s mine or not. His swag factor is just off the charts! And we needed him not to be goofy but just be a nerdy kid, and he couldn’t shake that.”

Even though Nathan couldn’t be cast as Andre Jr., he did make a cameo on the show as Cousin Dante in 2015. In addition to his acting, Anthony’s son has also teased that he’s interested in music, dropping clips of songs on his Instagram.

With his dad being a successful actor, Anthony did reveal the advice he gave his son in a June 2023 interview with Us Weekly. “I’ve always told my son that you get out of it what you put into it. And to work hard at it and to be as true to himself and as authentic as he can possibly be, and don’t be afraid of taking chances,” he told the outlet. “And not letting a no for a project discourage you and moving forward. So that’s what I told him. And that’s what he’s doing. He’s a young, successful actor.”