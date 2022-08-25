Angie Harmon’s Kids: Meet The ‘Law & Order’ Star’s 3 Children

Angie Harmon, 50, is best known as an actress and model, but in her private life, she’s a doting mother. The beauty shares three daughters, including Finley, 18, Avery, 17, and Emery, 13, with her ex-husband Jason Sehorn, and often shares photos of them on social media. Whether she’s celebrating one of their birthdays, or just reminiscing on special moments with the girls, it’s clear to see Angie’s most important role in life is being a mother.

Find out more about Finely, Avery, and Emery below!

Finley

Finley Faith Sehorn is the oldest daughter of Angie and Jason. She was born in Dallas, TX on Oct. 14, 2003 and she often makes headlines for being a lookalike of her mom. She attended Charlotte Christian School, which is a college prep school in North Carolina, and graduated in 2022. Angie took to Instagram to share several photos from her graduation day, which can be seen above, along with a loving caption.

“18 years… Don’t they go by in a blink. HUGE CONGRATULATIONS to this bright star… YOU DID IT FINLEY!! We are all so immensely proud of you & all that you have done & who you have grown to be!! Love you more than anything & everything!!! #classof2022 #blessed #grateful #congratulations 🎉👏🏼👍🏼❤️,” the caption read.

When Finley’s not studying, she often attends red carpet events with Angie. In May 2022, she stepped out with her mom at Variety‘s Power of Women event and looked pretty in a pink and white floral dress and two braids in her hair. She held hands with her famous parent, who also looked great in a green and white floral dress, as they posed for photos and showed off their similar features.

Avery

Avery Grace Sehorn is Angie and Jason’s second oldest daughter together. She was born in Dallas in June 2005. Like her older sister, Finley, she also studies at Charlotte Christian School in North Carolina and plays both volleyball and basketball there. In Jan. 2020, she reportedly became Athlete of the Week, and showed up in a pic with her sports gear on her mom’s Instagram page.

“Congratulations to this ROCKSTAR for making the volleyball team! All of your hard work is paying off for you Ave & it so beautiful/awesome to watch! We are so proud of you & LOVE YOU IMMENSELY!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” Angie wrote alongside the epic photo.

Emery

Emery Hope Sehorn is the youngest daughter of Angie and Jason. She was born in 2008 and is a big presence on social media. The teen often shares photos of moments in her life by posting photos of her with her family and friends and always looks so happy. She’s also become a bit of a style icon by showing off various stylish outfits in her posts. Whether it’s a white dress, like the one above, or a cute colorful swimsuit, she’s proved she can rock just about any kinds of wardrobe.

Emery also shows up on her mom’s social media page in various pics. For her 13th birthday, Angie shared a post that included cute pics with the birthday girl and called her “the brightest & most beautiful light” in the sweet caption.