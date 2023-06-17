Andrew Ridgeley’s Ex-Wife & His Romantic Relationships Ever Since WHAM! Days

Andrew Ridgeley is a famous British singer and songwriter

He formed the 80s pop band Wham! with George Michael in 1981

The artist was in a 27-year relationship with Bananarama lead singer Keren Woodward

Andrew Ridgeley is about to be in the spotlight once again as the first trailer for the Wham! documentary from Netflix dropped in June 2023. The film charts Andrew and George Michael’s journey from school chums to international pop stars after forming the super group in 1981. Called Wham!, the doc combines previously unseen interviews and footage from the two artists’ archives, as it takes a deeper look at the duo who created such massive hits as “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go and “Careless Whisper.” Andrew posted the trailer on his Instagram, as well.

While George sadly passed away on Christmas Day in 2016, Andrew has continued to bask in the glory that is the legacy of Wham! Even his personal life still comes under the microscope, as fans and followers keep up on his every move. Such was the case when he recently dated model and millionaire Amanda Cronin shortly after breaking off his decades-long romance with Bananarama lead singer Keren Woodward. Keep reading to find out more about Andrew’s romances, below.

Amanda Cronin

Andrew found a love match with former model Amanda years after his split with Keren. In 2022, the pair made their debut as a couple at Wimbledon. At the time, Amanda was the subject of Channel 4 show called The Millionairess And Me, as see on her Instagram. Almost a year later, however, they were already going their separate ways.

The super-wealthy influencer, who divorced Monaco energy mogul Mark Daeche in 2019 and shares a daughter with him, told DailyMail, “I’m grateful for the time we’ve had together – he’s smart, funny, sexy and cool.” She continued, “Andrew is such a phenomenal guy, but I don’t think he’s really relationship material, although he has been in a very long relationship.” Later, she added, “I will get married again, and it won’t be to Andrew.”

Keren Woodward

At the height of his fame with Wham!, Andrew became involved with Keren, who was also at the top of her game with the pop group Bananarama, alongside Sara Dallin and Siobhan Fahey. The group, which Keren often posts about on her Instagram, found massive fame and success with their hit singles “Cruel Summer” and “Venus.”

At first, Andrew and Keren were just friends, as she had recently come off a long-term relationship that included the birth of her son Thomas. By 1990, the friends had become lovers and five years later, they moved out of the big city of London and set up camp in a 15th century converted barn in the countryside.

The pair were the It couple for quite a long time and often revered as the stars who broke the Hollywood odds of staying together. However, that position came crashing down in 2017, when they shocked fans with a split!

While there were rumors of a reconciliation years later, Keren shot those down. “No! We split seven years ago,” she told the DailyMail. “That is absolutely ludicrous. Just because two people happen to have been in 80s pop groups?” When asked if they are still friends, she added, “Kind of. We get on. But I haven’t seen him for a couple of months. He spends most of his time in London.”