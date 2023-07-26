Andrea Bocelli’s Kids: Everything To Know About The Singer’s 3 Children

Andrea Bocelli is best known as an opera singer.

Andrea Bocelli, 64, is known as one of the most famous Italian tenors in the world, but he’s also a doting father to three children. The talented musician welcomed his sons, Amos, 28, and Matteo, 25, with his first wife, Enrica Cenzatti, and his only daughter, Virginia, 11, with his now second wife, Veronica Berti. When discussing his family, Andrea previously said that music is a an important part of how the family spend time together.

“We sit around a piano with the same daily frequency that we sit around our kitchen table,” he told America Domani in March 2023. These are beautiful moments t hat we share together as a family in the house as well as on the stage.”

Andrea also released a 2022 holiday album called A Family Christmas that included all three of his children. He told Classic FM, that making the album was a “beautiful and amazing opportunity” to remind people about the importance of family. “Family for me has been always the most important thing in my life,” he said. “And for me, it’s also an incredible opportunity to work, to stay, to live with my children.”

Amos

Amos is Andrea’s oldest child. He welcomed him with his former wife, Enrica, whom he was married to from 1992 until 2002, in 1995. Amos was named after Amos Martellacci, a man from Andrea’s hometown who had mentored him in college “with generosity and determination” until he received his law degree, according to Andrea’s website. Like his dad, Amos has some musical abilities that he has showcased in the past. He joined Andrea at the Sanremo Music Festival in 2013 and played piano.

Amos learned his skills from both his dad and school. He graduated with a bachelor of arts degree in piano from the Institute of Musical Studies Luigi Boccherini. He also received a bachelor’s and master’s degrees in engineering from the University of Pisa and according to PEOPLE, he’s studying to become an aerospace engineer. Amos has worked at the European Space Agency and at Pictet Asset Management, an investment firm. He’s been on the board of directors for Almud Edizioni Musicali and the Andrea Bocelli Foundation for many years, and continues to make a lasting impression in the world with his talent and skills.

Matteo

Matteo is Andrea and Enrica’s second-born child. He was welcomed in 1997 and like his dad, has become a musician. He started singing as a child and previously admitted he would only perform in front of his mom because he was “a little shy” in front of his talented dad. At some point, he changed his mind and decided to receive musical direction from Andrea. “I’ve been into music since when I was a kid,” Matteo told PEOPLE in 2018. “I was following my dad when I could, and I played the piano since I was 6 years old.”

He studied piano at a local music school and vocal performance at the Institute of Musical Studies Luigi Boccherini in Tuscany, Italy. Despite having an interest in music for a while, Matteo told Billboard that Andrea was cautious about having his children in the public eye, so he had him start off singing at small, more private events, like charity events and other intimate gigs. He eventually made his big public debut the Colosseum in Rome in 2017 and since then, he’s released several singles and appeared on Andrea’s song “Fall on Me” from his 2018 album Sì.

One of Matteo’s more recent gigs was with his dad at Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker‘s wedding last year and his debut solo album is set to be released in Sept. 2023. He also recently opened shows for Lionel Richie and Zucchero Sugar Fornaciari, which he documented on Instagram. “What an incredible summer, opening for the shows of legendary artists @lionelrichie and @zuccherosugar. I am truly filled with emotions and memories that I will never forget. Thanks again for the wonderful opportunity. I can’t wait to see you all on tour this fall and winter around the world. Ready to celebrate with everyone the release of my first album ‘Matteo’ 🙌🏻,” he wrote alongside a series of photos and video from the gigs.

Virginia

Virginia is Andrea’s third child and first child with Veronica. They welcomed her when they were still dating in 2012 and eventually got married in 2014. Andrea talked about becoming a father again after more than a decade shortly after Virginia’s arrival. “I think that becoming a father again now that I’m a mature man helped me be a less anxious, stronger parent, more capable of treasuring every moment with my children as they grow up next to me every day,” he wrote on his website.

He also talked to The Times about the difference between raising sons and daughters. “From a practical point of view it’s not that different from raising sons,” he told the outlet. “We will share with her the same values that we did with them because I think the result of my sons is very good.”

Virginia followed in her family’s footsteps when she also got involved in music at a young age. She made her public music debut when she was just eight years old during her father’s Believe in Christmas livestream in 2020. She sang at duet of Leonard Cohen‘s “Hallelujah” and impressed many viewers. She also recently performed alongside her dad for a touching rendition of “Away in a Manger,” which can be seen here.

She spoke to San Francisco Magazine in 2022 and talked about her childhood, which included hearing Andrea sing “all day around the house.” She said he influenced her to want to do the same thing. “This influenced me to also sing all day around the house, but I wasn’t singing typical children’s songs. Instead, I was singing opera songs!” she exclaimed.

Virginia has an active Instagram and often shares photos and videos of some memorable moments in her music-filled life. One of the latest photos showed her holding her dad’s hand while walking off a stage in Greece.