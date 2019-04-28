Gallery
‘American Idol’ Romances: Maddie, Caleb & More Relationships & Rumored Flings From The Show

maddie poppe caleb lee hutchinson
GOOD MORNING AMERICA - 5/22/18 "Dancing with the Stars: Athletes" celebrate with a finale after party and the "American Idol" winner and runner up and Bishop Michael Curry are the guests today, Tuesday, 5/22/18 on ABC's "Good Morning America." GMA18 (ABC/Paula Lobo) CALEB LEE HUTCHINSON, MADDIE POPPE, MICHAEL STRAHAN
Casey Abrams and Haley Reinhart NARM 2012 Music Biz Awards, Los Angeles, America - 10 May 2012
FINALE Kelly Clarkson, 20, left, and Justin Guarini, 23, walk onstage for a sing-off as finalists for the title of "American Idol," in Los Angeles, . The winner will be announced in the television show's finale on Wednesday, Sept. 4, after a phone-in vote, and rewarded with a RCA Records recording contract AMERICAN IDOL FINALE, LOS ANGELES, USA
For some ‘American Idol’ contestants, the show doubled as a singing competition AND dating show! These seven pairs all formed romances while competing to become the next big superstar.

Season 18 of American Idol produced not one, but TWO superstar couples! The first to be revealed was Cade Foehner and Gabby Barrett. Their chemistry was picked up on by fans during a duet performance about midway through the season, and host Ryan Seacrest was not subtle about hinting that something was going on between the pair. As the weeks went on, Cade and Gabby confirmed their relationship. They continued dating after their time on the show, and about one year after getting together, they got engaged in March 2019.

The other season 18 relationship was kept much more on the down-low. Fans didn’t even suspect anything was going on between Maddie Poppe and Caleb Lee Hutchinson, so it came as quite a shock when they confirmed they were dating during the show’s live finale. They sealed the announcement by holding hands during an adorable performance. Maddie went onto win the show, while Caleb was named runner-up. Their relationship has stood the test of time since they first got together on Idol, and they’re still going strong nearly a year later!

Meanwhile, finding love on Idol dates all the way back to season one! There were always rumors of a fling between winner, Kelly Clarkson, and runner-up, Justin Guarini, but it wasn’t until a 2015 appearance on Watch What Happens Live that she confirmed it. Kelly admitted that she and Justin briefly dated, although she said their romantic relationship came after filming Idol ended.

Click through the gallery above to read the full stories of these couples and more pairs who found love (even if just for a little while!) while on American Idol!