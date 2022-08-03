‘All American’ Season 5: Cast, Premiere Date & More

One of the most popular teen drama shows in the last decade is returning for season 5. All American was renewed for a fifth season by The CW in March 2022 when season four was still airing. The sports series is based on the life of retired NFL star Spencer Paysinger, who serves as a consulting producer and minor actor on the show. It follows Spencer James (Daniel Ezra), a high school football player from South L.A. who is recruited to play for Beverly Hills High. Spencer must focus on football while balancing these two different worlds which collide.

Created by April Blair, All American premiered on The CW on October 10, 2018. Now, the show is gearing up for its highly-anticipated fifth season. From the cast to the premiere date, HollywoodLife has rounded up everything we know so far about season five.

When Is ‘All American’ Season 5 Coming Out?

All American season five will premiere October 10, 2022 on The CW. The show will keep its current time slot at 8 pm ET on Monday nights. It will be followed immediately by new episodes of its spinoff series All American: Homecoming, which comes back for season two on Oct. 10. The spinoff is about Geffri Maya‘s character Simone Hicks, a Beverly High student who gets pregnant and gives up her son for adoption. She goes to Bringston University and followers her dreams of being a tennis player.

The entire fifth season of All American will air on The CW from October 2022 to May 2023. Then, the season will be made available to stream on Netflix. The first four seasons of All American and the first season of All American: Homecoming are currently available on Netflix.

Who is in the Cast of Season 5?

Daniel Ezra as Spencer James. Spencer is now playing college football and dealing with relationship issues with girlfriend Olivia Baker.

as Spencer James. Spencer is now playing college football and dealing with relationship issues with girlfriend Olivia Baker. Bre-Z as Tamia “Coop” Cooper. Coop is Spencer’s lesbian BFF who has a passion for criminal justice.

as Tamia “Coop” Cooper. Coop is Spencer’s lesbian BFF who has a passion for criminal justice. Greta Onieogou as Layla Keating. Layla is Spencer and Asher’s ex-girlfriend from Beverly High who becomes Patience Robinson’s music producer

as Layla Keating. Layla is Spencer and Asher’s ex-girlfriend from Beverly High who becomes Patience Robinson’s music producer Samantha Logan as Olivia Baker. Olivia is Spencer’s girlfriend and Billy and Laura Baker’s daughter. She is pursuing journalism at Golden Angeles University.

as Olivia Baker. Olivia is Spencer’s girlfriend and Billy and Laura Baker’s daughter. She is pursuing journalism at Golden Angeles University. Michael Evans Behling as Jordan Baker. Jordan is Olivia’s twin brother who gets close with Layla which complicates his long-distance relationship with Simone.

as Jordan Baker. Jordan is Olivia’s twin brother who gets close with Layla which complicates his long-distance relationship with Simone. Cody Christian as Asher Adams. Asher is the former wide receiver for Beverly High who is now a scouter for the Golden Angeles Condors.

as Asher Adams. Asher is the former wide receiver for Beverly High who is now a scouter for the Golden Angeles Condors. Karimah Westbrook as Grace James. Grace is Spencer’s mother who gets engaged to her boyfriend D’Angelo in season four.

as Grace James. Grace is Spencer’s mother who gets engaged to her boyfriend D’Angelo in season four. Monet Mazur as Laura Fine-Baker. Laura is Billy’s wife and Olivia and Jordan’s mother. She is a lawyer but quits her DA job in season four.

as Laura Fine-Baker. Laura is Billy’s wife and Olivia and Jordan’s mother. She is a lawyer but quits her DA job in season four. Taye Diggs as Billy Baker. Billy is Laura’s husband and Olivia and Jordan’s father. He goes from football coach at Beverly Hills High to principal at South Crenshaw High.

as Billy Baker. Billy is Laura’s husband and Olivia and Jordan’s father. He goes from football coach at Beverly Hills High to principal at South Crenshaw High. Jalyn Hall as Dillon James. Dillon is Spencer’s younger brother who becomes a graphic designer after struggling in school.

as Dillon James. Dillon is Spencer’s younger brother who becomes a graphic designer after struggling in school. Chelsea Tavares as Patience Robinson. Patience is Coop’s love interest and an aspiring lyricist. Her career is affected by Coop’s legal troubles.

as Patience Robinson. Patience is Coop’s love interest and an aspiring lyricist. Her career is affected by Coop’s legal troubles. Hunter Clowdus as JJ Parker. JJ is a football player for the Beverly High Eagles.

What Will Happen in Season 5?

The CW has yet to reveal a plot description or release a trailer for season five. The show is expected to pick up where season four left off. In the finale, Spencer and Olivia faced a possible breakup since Olivia is writing an exposé on Spencer’s GAU football coach. Coop decided not to pursue a relationship with Patience or Skye (Madison Shamoun) and instead focus on her criminal justice career. Grace and D’Angelo also got engaged while Jordan and Layla kissed.

Some of the stars have teased what’s to come in season five. Daniel Ezra spoke to TVLine about the cliffhanger for Spencer and Olivia’s relationship. “In that moment, he wants to fight for his relationship. I think it’s the most important thing to him,” the actor said. “[Having] her now, suddenly, in direct conflict with his football dreams… I don’t think he ever entertained any scenario where the two of them would be on actual opposing sides.”

Bre-Z told TVLine that she’s excited for Coop’s criminal justice storyline in season five. “I want to see her do something different,” the actress explained. “I want to see her develop more skill in dealing with people and dealing with situations, and I think working with Laura Baker will definitely help her do that, change her perspective a bit.”