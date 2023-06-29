Alfonso Ribeiro’s 4 Kids: Meet His Children, Including Daughter Sienna

Alfonso Ribeiro is an actor.

He has four children.

He is married to his wife, Angela.

His daughter, Ava, recently had a scooter accident and is still healing from it.

Alfonso Ribeiro, 51, may be known as one of the funniest actors on shows like The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, but he’s also a doting dad of four children. The talented star shares three of his children, including Alfonso “AJ” Lincoln, Anders Reyn, and Ava Sue, with his wife, Angela, and his oldest child, Sienna, with his ex-wife Robin Stapler. He is known for often gushing over his brood on Instagram and sometimes shares memorable moments with them through sweet and loving photos.

In May 2023, Alfonso and Angela’s daughter Ava unfortunately had a scooter accident that caused her to have to have surgery. The next month, Angela gave an update on her little one and revealed she’s recovering nicely. “She’s doing good! Since she has mixed skin, it’s a little tricky,” she answered in an Instagram Q&A before going on to show the three products she used to help her heal.

Find out more about Alfonso’s children below!

Sienna Ribeiro

Sienna is Alfonso’s oldest child. She was born to him and his ex-wife Robin in Oct. 2002. The curly-haired beauty followed in her dad’s footsteps and became an actress. She appeared in the 2002 movie, Deadly Cheers and also has a role in the upcoming film, The Futurist, per IMDB. She’s also active on TikTok and often posts fun videos of her lip syncing and dancing.

Sienna graduated from high school in 2021 and her proud dad took to social media to share gorgeous photos, which can be seen above, of her posing alone and with her family in her gown, along with a message. “My baby girl Sienna just Graduated from High School. I’m so proud. She’s gonna go do big things in her life. She’s smart, beautiful, motivated, funny, passionate and makes everyone around her happier,” the message read.

Alfonso also gave Sienna a shoutout on her 20th birthday in 2022. “20 years ago today you brought a new sense of happiness to my life,” he wrote in the caption of a post that included a smiling photo of her. “You are an incredible young woman today. I’m so proud of you sienna. You are in your second year of college and shot your first movie this summer. I can’t wait to see all of the wonderful things you will do in your life. I love you to the moon and back.”

Alfonso “AJ” Lincoln Ribeiro

After marrying in 2012, Alfonso and his current wife, Angela, welcomed their first child and his second, Alfonso Lincoln aka AJ in Nov. 2013. Although the oldest son of the Silver Spoons star is still young, he has quite a big personality, according to his parents. “He loves teasing his big sis, like all little brothers. At the same time, he can be incredibly sweet,” Angela told PEOPLE in 2017. “When his little brother cries, AJ is always the first one to rub his back and sing ‘Twinkle Twinkle’ to him.”

Alfonso also added that AJ is “outgoing, charismatic, funny” and “loves making people laugh.” The mom and dad have also previously said he “loves mini golf” and is “the best orange juice chugger.”

Anders Reyn Ribeiro

Anders is Alfonso and Angela’s second child and he was born in Apr. 2015. The former once described him as “funny, loving, smart, cool, athletic, heart of gold and just plain awesome.” The tot also apparently has a love of animals and baseball and even had a shark-themed birthday party for his 7th birthday and a baseball-themed birthday party for his 8th birthday.

“Yesterday was my little guy Anders 8th Birthday. This little guy is so amazing,” Alfonso wrote in a birthday tribute for his youngest son, which can be seen above. “He has the greatest heart. He is one with nature a great older brother to Ava and the most loving boy to mama. He’s a great baseball player. He almost never strikes out and has the most hits on his team. I’m such a proud dad. He makes that easy.”

Ava Sue Ribeiro

Ave is Alfonso and Angela’s youngest child and only daughter together. She was born in May 2019 and like their other children, has been the light of her parents’ lives. Her most recent birthday had her turning four years old, and Alfonso shared several photos of her enjoying her Disney princess-themed party, which took place shortly after a fall on a scooter caused her to have surgery.

“Happy Birthday to my sweet Ava Sue. As some of you know Ava had a very difficult week,” the concerned dad began in the caption of his post. “I’m so proud of how well she handled everything. She’s so brave strong and creative. I love everything about my little girl. On a side note I’m forever grateful to @mrsangelaribeiro1 for being so amazing during this time. Long nights with a little girl in pain and having to apply medication every few hours. My two hero’s.”