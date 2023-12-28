Alan Ritchson’s Wife: All About the ‘Reacher’ Star’s Love Catherine & Their Family

Image Credit: CraSH/Shutterstock

Alan Ritchson is the star of Amazon Prime Video’s Reacher series, but he’s also been seen in The Hunger Games: Catching Fire and Fast X. Since he’s been landing multiple acting gigs over the years, the North Dakota native recently revealed that spending time away from his family became difficult, and so, he and his wife, Catherine Ritchson, sold their Florida home and have been living “on the road” with their children.

“Today, my wife, Cat, and I live with our three boys on the road,” Alan told The Wall Street Journal on December 26. “Being away from my family for long stretches on location was hard on them and me. So, Cat and I recently sold our Florida house and we now live in Airbnbs and hotels while I’m set.”

Alan and Catherine have known each other since high school, he revealed to the publication, and they now share three sons together. Learn more about Catherine and Alan’s family below!

Catherine Ritchson

Catherine is a financial analyst and first met the actor when they were teenagers. After dating for several years, the pair got married in 2006 when Alan was about 24 years old.

During a 2022 interview on TODAY, Alan shyly revealed that he met Catherine “in ballet,” and the show unveiled an old Instagram photo that Catherine had shared of the two of them in costume for a high school production of Guys and Dolls.

Previously, Alan gave his Instagram followers a glimpse into their family dynamic while celebrating his and Catherine’s 15th wedding anniversary. He penned a lengthy, heartfelt caption for his wife.

“Fifteen years ago today, two kids got married,” Alan’s caption began. “They had no idea what splendid and terrible things lie ahead of them when they made that vow to remain each other’s partner in life, come what may. Despite the precarious highs and the suffocating lows, they’re still holding hands. They’ve had peanut butter & jelly years, and they’ve danced away nights by the band while their steak grew cold. They’ve had to wonder how they’d survive till the end of the month, and they’ve had months where they wondered how things got so good. When they aimed for the moon, no one warned them of its dark side. They never would’ve guessed thorns grew out of the shadows of fame, so they’d struggle to craft the rules in the dark in the hopes they’d one day find the light.”

In his post — which featured a snapshot from the duo’s wedding — Alan added, “They seemed invincible when they said, ‘I do.’ Life would humble him and demand he accept his humanity, his mortality, his purpose. She’d meet this reality head on with the grace of the ballerina she was when they met and the strength of a lioness they hadn’t yet. … Happy 15 years @catritchson. I don’t deserve you and the memories we make.”

Calem

Catherine and Alan’s eldest child, Caleb, is 11 years old. Throughout most of Calem’s childhood, Alan kept him and Catherine out of the spotlight until he announced the birth of Calem’s little brother Armory in 2015.

Edan

Edan is Alan and Catherine’s second-born son, who is 9 years old.

Amory

In 2015, Alan announced via Instagram that Catherine had given birth to their youngest child, Amory.

“Most of you probably have no idea that I’m married and have two amazing little boys (Calem 3yrs and Edan 1.5yrs),” Alan captioned his post at the time. “But today, the strongest person I know, @catritchson gave birth to our newest addition, Amory Tristan Ritchson. Say hello!”