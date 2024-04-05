‘A Simple Favor 2’: Everything We Know About the Anna Kendrick & Blake Lively Sequel

Grab that gin martini because A Simple Favor 2 is officially underway. Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively are reprising their roles as Stephanie and Emily, respectively. The last time we saw them in 2018’s A Simple Favor, Emily was in prison and Stephanie started dating someone from the city and became a part-time private detective.

Hollywood Life has rounded up everything you need to know about the upcoming sequel, from plot details to cast information.

What Is the Plot of ‘A Simple Favor 2’?

According to Deadline, the sequel sees Stephanie and Emily travel to another country for more mayhem.

“In part 2, we see the return of Stephanie Smothers and Emily Nelson as they head to the beautiful island of Capri, Italy, for Emily’s extravagant wedding to a rich Italian businessman,” the outlet reported in April 2024. “Along with the glamorous guests, expect murder and betrayal to RSVP for a wedding with more twists and turns than the road from the Marina Grande to the Capri town square.”

The sequel was announced in May 2022, but Amazon MGM Studio didn’t green light the film until March 2024.

‘A Simple Favor 2′ Release Date’

Filming for the sequel reportedly begins in the spring of 2024. It it not currently clear when it will reach theaters, but Amazon Prime is planning a streaming release in more than 200 countries.

Who Is in the ‘A Simple Favor’ Sequel Cast?

In addition to Anna and Blake, original cast member Henry Golding is set to reprise his role as Emily’s first husband, Sean Townsend, and Andrew Rannells as Darren. Other returning cast includes Bashir Salahuddin, Joshua Satine, Ian Ho and Kelly McCormack.

What Have Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively Said About the Sequel?

After the sequel was confirmed in May 2022, Anna expressed her excitement to rejoin the mysterious world between Stephanie and Emily.

“I can’t wait to revisit the hilarious, deeply dark inner world of Stephanie Smothers, and reunite Stephanie and Emily under the watchful and stylish eye of the glorious [director] Paul Feig,” Anna told Entertainment Weekly at the time.

What Happened at the End of ‘A Simple Favor’?

At the end of the original 2018 movie, Stephanie and Emily were upset over Sean’s relationship with both of them. They both got him arrested, but Stephanie changed her mind, so she and Sean staged a fake argument to frame Emily. Emily, though, anticipated the trick and disabled their microphones, shooting Sean in the shoulder. Upon turning the gun to shoot Stephanie, Stephanie reveals that she had been live-streaming the entire moment, leading Emily to make a run for it.

Emily is arrested and sentenced to 20 years in prison, where she wins a basketball game against other inmates; Sean releases his next book, which becomes a hit, and Stephanie ends up dating a man from the city and works part-time as a private detective while her vlog becomes a TV show after hitting one million followers.