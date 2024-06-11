Steve Carell Recalls Meeting Taylor Swift on ‘TRL’ During Her Early Career

Image Credit: Getty Images

Steve Carell recalled his first time meeting Taylor Swift during an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday, June 10. “Remember TRL [Total Request Live], way, way back? So, early on in my career and in hers too, I was obviously much older, but we were both on TRL at the same time…I met her sort of in passing and I thought, ‘Boy is she, she seems special,’ like even back then. Very sweet, very nice. Just had a really nice first impression,” shared the 61-year-old actor when asked about being a “Swiftie.”

What really touched the actor was many years later seeing the 34-year-old pop star give back to the world in a unique way. “Some kid who was recovering from something [at a hospital]…[she played guitar for the patient] there was no big crew. It was like a really low-key, handheld thing that she sort of just did on the sly…that’s so cool and not publicized. Just leading with her heart,” he told Jimmy.

From this point on, The Office alum revealed,, “I am going to root for that person.”

In addition to speaking about such “nice humans,” Jimmy mentioned how Steve is definitely up on the nice people list. “It’s an act, come on! Hollywood stuff. It’s what gets you ahead… Just wait until the cameras go off,” Steve joked.

A main reason why Steve may be one of the most beloved Hollywood stars is because he plays iconic roles such as Michael Scott in The Office — he spoke about the reboot during the interview — and Gru in the Despicable Me franchise.

“I’m so nice and people like to see nice things even if it’s just a voice…It’s a lot of things. I think the minions are crazy funny. I think the writing is great. They [the writers] created this arc of characters and relationships… It’s funny, it’s really funny. It’s fun to see with a group of people too,” he voiced to Jimmy when asked what makes DM4 a big hit.

Despicable Me 4 is set to release in theatres on July 3 and will also star Will Ferrell, Kristen Wig, and more.