Matthew McConaughey Celebrates 12th Anniversary With Wife Camila Alves

Matthew McConaughey shared a snap to honor his 12th wedding anniversary with wife Camila Alves via an Instagram post on Sunday, June 9. “Thank you #happyanniversary,” captioned the 54-year-old actor.

In the picture, the Academy Award-winning actor gave the 41-year-old model a kiss on the forehead while he dressed in a white button-up, jean jacket, and a cowboy hat.

The Interstellar star and Camila first tied the knot in 2012 with many Hollywood stars in attendance, such as Reese Witherspoon, Kenny Chesney, Woody Harrelson, and more. Since that special day, the two have welcomed three kids – Levi, Vida, and Livingston. “Our real merit comes from how we’re trying to be as people, how we are as parents, how we love you, how we love each other…but we try to do our best,” Matthew told People in 2020.

Matthew recalled the time he laid eyes on his lady and felt as if prior to that, he was never going to find “the one.” “She moved right to left in front of my eyes across that club. It was as if she was floating. And I did not say, ‘Who is that?’ I said, ‘What is that?’ And then introduced myself…As l was trying to get [her] attention across the room, I went in my head, ‘This is not the kind of woman you call over across the room, McConaughey. Get your ass out of your chair and go get her.’ Which I did…Since that evening I have not wanted to spend time with any other woman,” the “Alright, Alright, Alright” man said to the outlet.

He added how he admires Camila for being a true example, noting, “the self-respect she had, the way I understood her and her relationship with family, the way she respected me but never took anything for granted, not putting on any airs whatsoever.”

The happy married couple now lives in Austin, Texas after making the decision to move there from Malibu, California in 2014. “We were living a happy life in Malibu…We had a beautiful house that we’d built together and put a lot of love and care into. We were raising our kids there. I was growing everything in the yard. I had bees making honey,” the two shared to Southern Living in March.