Julia Louis-Dreyfus Slams Jerry Seinfeld for Recent ‘PC Crap’ Comments: ‘That’s a Red Flag’

Julia Louis-Dreyfus spoke out on “the extreme left and PC crap” comment made by her Steinfeld co-star, Jerry Seinfeld via The New York Times. “If you look back on comedy and drama both, let’s say 30 years ago, through the lens of today, you might find bits and pieces that don’t age well…And I think to have an antenna about sensitivities is not a bad thing. It doesn’t mean that all comedy goes out the window as a result. When I hear people starting to complain about political correctness — and I understand why people might push back on it — but to me that’s a red flag, because it sometimes means something else. I believe being aware of certain sensitivities is not a bad thing. I don’t know how else to say it,” shared the 63-year-old.

Despite their long-term work relationship, Julia gave her perspective on the subject and expressed, “My feeling about all of it is that political correctness, insofar as it equates to tolerance, is obviously fantastic…And of course I reserve the right to boo anyone who says anything that offends me, while also respecting their right to free speech, right? But the bigger problem — and I think the true threat to art and the creation of after — is the consolidation of money and power.”

The 1989 show’s alums worked together on the show for nine seasons and played the roles of Jerry Seinfeld and Elaine Benes. Alongside these two, Jason Alexander and Michael Richards co-starred. Julia admitted that the show would not be made for present time due to the comedy “offending other people” nowadays.

​​”When Seinfeld was made, it was really unlike anything that was on at the time…It was just a bunch of losers hanging out. So I would say one main reason it wouldn’t be made now is because it’s hard to get anything different recognized,” voiced the Veep actress.

With the times changing, the concept of comedy not doing well now on TV came into play when Jerry spoke to the New Yorker Radio Hour. “We did an episode of the series in the ’90s where Kramer decides to start a business of having homeless pull rickshaws because, as he says, they’re outside anyway…Do you think I could get that episode on the air today?” shared the 70-year-old.

Despite this, Julia recalled how Seinfeld will always be a great part of her life. “There was a real grief period when the show ended that was real and felt…Because we all loved each other so much,” she told People in May 2023.