Jodie Turner-Smith Gushes Over Her & Joshua Jackson’s Daughter in New Update

Jodie Turner-Smith revealed she loves seeing her daughter grow up amid her split from estranged husband Joshua Jackson in an interview on Good Morning America on Monday, June 3. “She loves movies…Even from when she was much younger she will sit there watching something,” shared the 37-year-old actress.

“I put it on [Star Wars: The Acolyte trailer] and I was with my daughter, and I was like so excited…She loves this little Star Wars cartoon and so I was like, ‘Look, it’s mummy in Star Wars’…And she was like, ‘Eek, scary!” exclaimed the Mother Aniseya actress about her daughter who was scared by “so many lightsabers.”.

This rare family update comes shortly after Jodie’s split from Joshua following a 4-year marriage due to “irreconcilable differences,” Jodie stated to E! News. The two tied the knot in August 2019 while she was pregnant with their current daughter.

They have made sure to prioritize their daughter once they broke up and requested for joint custody. “The bravest thing in the world is to recognize when something’s not working and to make a move, and I always want to set that kind of example for my daughter…Sometimes things we really want to work just don’t end up working…And that’s OK. The most important thing is that you choose what’s healthiest for you and your family and definitely your children,” she expressed to The Sunday Times in February.

Despite the ex-couple not being together, Jodie recalled her experience with Joshua as a “beautiful moment.” The former Queen & Slim star stated, “There are so many different moments in our life where we look at ourselves and say, ‘Who am I and am I being true to that?’ If the answer is no, then you have to make a move because I believe that there are visible scars from staying in places that are not good for us. And they don’t just affect us, they affect everybody around us.”

The Sex Education actress conveyed, “And now it’s time for a new moment for both of us…And how exciting!”

Adding on to the excitement of starting a new chapter, Jodie communicated to GMA her enthusiasm about The Acolyte. “I’ve never been so excited to watch myself in something… When I saw the trailer for the first time I jumped in the air – I was like Zendaya at the end scene of Challengers like ‘COME ON!’ I was so excited, I’m so thrilled,” she disclosed.