Brittany Cartwright Speaks Out on Jax Taylor Marriage After He’s Seen With Model

Brittany Cartwright voiced her emotions on her marriage with Jax Taylor through her Instagram Stories on Sunday, May 26, after he was captured in an outing with model Paige Woolen. The 35-year-old reposted a video titled “Watching The Valley With Someone Who Is Shocked by Jax Taylor.” Brittany captioned the story, “Thank you, & just imagine what I’ve been through behind closed doors.”

Jax and Paige were photographed on Saturday, May 25, walking around Los Angeles and reportedly spending three hours at Granville Café. These sparks came into play just after his separation from a five year marriage with Brittany in February.

During an episode of her “When Reality Hit with Jax and Brittany” podcast released on Friday, May 24, while speaking to Vanderpump Rules star, Tom Schwartz, she said “Right now … I can’t even be in the same room with him very long…Last time you were here … you were like, ‘I forgot you guys were even separated.’ So it’s very up and down like that.”After confessing that Jax has not done his best and respecting her boundaries she stated, “We gotta remember I’m the one that’s living elsewhere…I feel like I’m the one that’s taking all the hard hits even though I was the one who had to leave.”

The former couple got married in June 2019. They welcomed their now 3-year-old son Cruz in April 2021, whom they both prioritize co-parenting in the present day. “We both are very respectful of that…That is always No. 1 and most important,” she voiced.

Though the two have already separated, the latest episodes of The Valley have been showcasing their downfalls in their relationship. The Tuesday, May 21, episode revealed a big argument between the then-couple after Brittany was feeling sick and Jax blamed her sickness on drinking too much.

“Jax was just going in, like ‘I bet she’s drinking, I bet she’s drinking,’ and I wasn’t. All my friends were like, ‘No she’s not,’ and he was kinda putting me down in front of all of my friends…That’s one thing you’ve probably seen in our relationship. Jax doesn’t care to fight with me in front of people,” she expressed on her podcast.