Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright Get Candid About Their Sex Life Before Breakup

When it comes to their sex life, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are ready to kiss and tell. During the latest episode of The Valley, the Bravo stars got candid about the lack of intimacy they were experiencing in their marriage.

“When Jax and I first met, it was awesome,” Brittany, 35, said in a confessional interview that aired on April 9. “We were having sex all the time, 24/7. We didn’t miss a day. And then it has just changed dramatically. I’m talking twice in the past year.”

In his own confessional, Jax, 44, admitted that the romantic spark “is just not there right now.”

“I will take blame. Yeah, I let that spark fizzle,” he shared. “It’s not fair to either one of us. Especially it’s not fair to my wife. She deserves to have a man be loving to her.”

Previously, Jax said he wanted “sex three, four times a day all day.” Now, with 2-year-old son Cruz in the picture, the business owner said, “Now it’s like, ‘Do we do it this month?'”

“I’m lacking in the intimacy part,” Jax told costars and fellow dads Jesse Lally and Danny Booko. “I feel like we have to schedule it.”

Back in February, Jax and Brittany announced via their “When Reality Hits” podcast that they were separating and living under separate roofs.

“Marriages in general are very hard and I’ve had a particularly rough year this past year,” Brittany said to listeners while holding back tears. “Jax and I are taking time apart and I made the decision to move into another home to take some space for the sake of my mental health.”

The couple, who filmed an entire season of The Valley before announcing their breakup, also confirmed infidelity was not the reason behind the split.

Now, viewers are getting a sense of what led to their changing relationship status as new episodes continue to air.

“I remember when Brittany was pregnant we were making jokes like, ‘We’re never gonna have sex again,’” Jax said on the show. “I’m not gonna lie, it has been a little bit of an issue because, you know, your marriage and your sex life kind of take a back seat when you have a child. It’s a big deal and I don’t want it to become a bigger deal.”

The Valley airs Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo and streams the next day on Peacock.