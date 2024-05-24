Travis Scott Reportedly Fights With Tyga’s Friend Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards at Cannes After-Party

Travis Scott was reportedly ensued in a tense alteration with Tyga‘s friend Alexander “AE” Edwards at an after-party called “The After” in Cannes, France. According to several outlets, the fight became physical and even nearly affected a group of models at the soiree.

“Models were flying everywhere in the melee,” Page Six reported on Friday, May 24. “Someone got hit with an ice bucket.”

The brawl reportedly occurred at around 5 a.m. that day after Travis and Tyga were around the DJ booth. The outlet reported that party host Richie Akiva gave a shout-out to Tyga and AE, which Travis apparently didn’t appreciate.

“We got T-Raww and A.E,” Richie was heard saying, before the “Sicko Mode” rapper allegedly grabbed the microphone out of his hand. AE reportedly told Travis to “let him show love.”

A source told the outlet, “Travis was the aggressor. He and his team were being neurotic, erratic and crazy. He was there looking for a fight with anyone to be honest.”

Other eyewitnesses also informed the outlet that AE allegedly tried to extinguish the situation. However, Travis’ friend Southside came in to push AE, which led him to reportedly drag Travis across the stage until he threw him off of it.

“AE and Tyga’s assistant began to beat up Travis,” the outlet reported. Tyga reportedly did not punch or hit Travis.

Neither Tyga nor Travis has publicly spoken out about the incident. However, multiple outlets have shared videos of the altercation, and the news has made its way around social media quickly.

Although it’s still unclear why the tension abruptly rose, Tyga and Travis have one thing in common: they both previously dated Kylie Jenner. Tyga dated the Kardashians star, 26, from 2015 to 2017. She later moved on with the “Goosebumps” rapper, and they had an on-and-off relationship from 2017 to 2023. Kylie shares her children, Stormi and Aire Webster, with Travis.

After Kylie and Travis ended their relationship for good, they’ve remained decimated co-parents since then. She also moved on with her current boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet, whom she’s been dating since 2023.

As for AE, he attended the amfAR Gala in Cannes to celebrate Cher, whom he has been dating since 2022.