Cher Reveals How Younger BF Alexander Edwards’ Diamond-Studded Teeth Led to Romance

Image Credit: Marechal Aurore/ABACA/Shutterstock

Cher, 77, was so impressed by her boyfriend Alexander Edwards‘ diamond-studded teeth when they first met, that it led to their romance. The singer opened up about the start of her unexpected relationship with the 37-year-old music executive, in a new interview with Daily Mail. She revealed they first met during Paris Fashion Week last year, when she was with a friend who encouraged her to approach him.

“My Turkish friend Nebie saw his teeth and said, ‘Cher, go ask him about them,'” she told the outlet, referring to the diamonds. “I said, ‘No, you ask, Nebie!’ [and he said,] ‘No, you ask him, Cher!’ I finally did and said, ‘Beautiful grill you’ve got.’”

“These are my real teeth,” Alexander quickly replied, to which Cher said, “Whoah – you’re committed to have them drilled!” Although the “Believe” crooner didn’t end up giving him her number herself, a mutual friend did.

“He got my number from a mutual friend after I left,” she shared. “Then I went to Germany for two weeks and he was texting me the whole time. I like the way he makes me feel. He has so many qualities – he’s intelligent, kind, funny and very talented.”

In addition to sharing how they met, Cher talked about the “normal” days that involve Alexander. “When I’m at home, I get up early, around 6 or 7am. If Alexander is over, we have a coffee together outside on the veranda,” she explained. “We talk and he entertains me because he’s so funny. Afterwards, I go downstairs and work out because that’s what I have always done. If it’s not a busy work day I go and see friends or invite them over, just regular stuff.”

This isn’t the first time Cher has gushed over Alexander. In an October interview, she admitted he’s a little more “shy” and “reserved” than her, but they make it work. “We have a great time together. We can talk music. We can talk about everything. He’s a got a great sense of humor,” she told Extra. “We just get each other.”