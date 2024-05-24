Patrick Mahomes Asks for Some ‘Credit’ Being Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift’s ‘Matchmaker’

 Patrick Mahomes Takes Credit for Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Romance – Hollywood Life

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback revealed that he encouraged his teammate to ask out the "Shake It Off" singer, when he brought him to his first "Eras Tour" concert.

May 24, 2024
Patrick Mahomes is taking some credit for his teammate Travis Kelce’s romance with Taylor Swift. The Super Bowl-winning quarterback, 28, revealed that he had asked his teammate, 34, to come with him to Taylor’s concert before they started dating. He also revealed that asking the popstar, 34, out with a friendship bracelet was also his idea in a new interview on The Pat McAfee Show on Thursday, May 23.

When asked about the tight end’s high-profile relationship with Taylor, Patrick explained that he sort of took on the role of “matchmaker” for the popstar and Travis. “I like to take some of the credit,” he said. “I was the one who invited Travis to the first Taylor concert with the friendship bracelet. He was sitting in my suite. So, I feel like I was the matchmaker.”

Patrick revealed that he also encouraged his teammate to ask out Taylor at the famed Kansas City “Eras Tour” stop where Travis revealed he wanted to pass the singer a friendship bracelet with his phone number. “I had some input in there as well. I was like, ‘Dude, just go for it! Just go for it.'”

The Chiefs QB also showed that he’s really happy for his teammate’s successful romance with Taylor. “You know Travis, man. He does it, and he’s a great dude, and I’m glad that it’s all worked out for the best,” he said during the interview.

Since Travis and Taylor’s romance began to bloom, Patrick and his wife Brittany Mahomes have gotten close with the singer. The Tortured Poets Department singer has been seen standing beside Brittany cheering on their partners while attending Chiefs games throughout the season. The quarterback has been very complimentary to Taylor since she started dating Travis.

Back in December, Patrick  opened up about getting to know Taylor better in a CBS Mornings interview. “It’s been cool to interact with her and see, because she’s top tier at her profession, and see how she drives and she becomes that. It’s really cool to hear about and to see. And now I have a first-hand look at that through Brittany and Travis’ eyes. It is really cool and I’m glad that she’s the person that she is. That’s why I think her and Travis match so well,” he said.

