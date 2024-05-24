Demi Moore Blasts Audience Member While Introducing Cher: ‘I F**king Don’t Think So’

Demi Moore went off on an audience member while introducing Cher at the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS Cannes Gala in France on Thursday, May 23. “I f**king don’t think so,” snapped back the 61-year-old actress to an attendee after being interrupted.

Prior to the comment, a video released by Vanity Fair shows the “Ghost” actress trying to amp up the crowd. “I’m gonna see if this is the moment we’ve all been waiting for… I’m just making sure that you’re really really with me…because this incredible woman that I’m about to introduce. She’s a Grammy winner, an Oscar winner, an Emmy winner. … Are you an Emmy winner over there in the back of the room?” stated Demi.

It is unclear what the person may have said to irritate the American actress, but she continued to praise the “Believe” singer. “She’s a style icon and my personal hair inspiration. And she was honored by amfAR for their award of inspiration in 2015. The bottom line is she is just one of the most talented, successful, and best-loved performers of all time…So please, please give a warm welcome to the incredible, one and only, Cher,” she expressed to the people in the auditorium.

Though this remark was made, the night went on with a dazzling performance by the 78-year-old singer where she sang her several hits and covered ballad “Walking In Memphis,” by Marc Cohn.

Before singing the classic hit “Believe,” Cher spoke about her musical career. “I was dropped by my record company and one day, my manager —the late Billy Sammeth— who was my best friend came in and said, ‘You know, my self-esteem is too sewn up in your talent and I don’t need you anymore.’ I was thinking, ‘F**k me!’ So, then, I was like, ‘I don’t know what to do.’ A man from England’ ‘I still believe in you, come here! I got a song for you to sing and we’ll see what happens.’ And this is what it was,” Cher said to the public.

Aside from this pop star, Nick Jonas was another performer of the evening. The 31-year-old sang his hitmaker song “Jealous” along with “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You” – though he wasn’t the only Jonas in attendance. Joe Jonas serenaded the audience with “Cake by the Ocean.”