Camila Cabello Fights Lil Nas X Over a Man in New ‘He Knows’ Music Video: Watch

Image Credit: Getty Images

Camila Cabello and Lil Nas X brawl over a man in their new music video “He Knows,” released on Wednesday, May 22. “Let’s promise to never fight over a boy again,” expressed the 25-year-old to Camila.

The scene took place in a nightclub, where both the pop stars share the same love interest – the yellow and black jacketed man. With the 27-year-old “Havana” singer entering first, she hits off her night with shots and dancing with the mysterious fellow. The “Old Town Road” singer then makes his entrance spotting the former Fifth Harmony with the man – who is also seen in a mannequin version.

The jealousy takes over between these two and leads to hair being pulled off. “Oh My God he’s-,” Camila said before getting cut off by Lil Nas. “He’s bald?” asked the rapper out of breath from fighting. “He’s plastic,” she acknowledged. “But he’s also bald!” he exaggerated.

Despite the two fighting each other in the music video, the “Don’t Go Yet” artist expressed that she loved the idea in an interview with Rolling Stone. “I just loved the idea of us fighting over this fluid guy, who we don’t know which way he’s leaning. We both would have so much fun with this and have so much fun with the video, so we got to make it a reality,” the Cuban-American singer said to the outlet.

“We had this stunt coordinator at rehearsals. It’s always hard to even fake fight with your friends because you’re like, ‘Oh, I got to get into my acting bag, and I might kind of do some damage…And he’s tall as hell, so even getting on his shoulder took me a couple of times. But it was fun,” Camila stated to the publication.

The “Senorita” singer went on to gush over the excitement she had working with Nas. “He was just making me laugh so hard. It makes sense that he is successful because he has pushed the culture forward in so many ways,” she voiced. Camila then gave more entail into her upcoming album – C,XOXO – “This is the best project I’ve ever made, and I have never been so proud of a body of work. It’s just such a world. My favorite albums are when I really get to live in a lyric or live in an aesthetic of an album.”