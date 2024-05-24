Anya Taylor-Joy Shows Off Backside in Scarlet Lace-Up Mini Dress: Photos

Anya Taylor-Joy showed off some backside in a stunning lace-up scarlet mini dress! The 28-year-old actress was spotted walking through New York City ahead of her Late Show with Stephen Colbert appearance, wearing the iconic number. She even blew a kiss to the cameras as she walked away.

Along with the dress, Anya completed her look with a pair of red stiletto heels, and she wore her blonde hair up in a high ponytail. The dress left the right side of her upper leg and lower back partially exposed.

The Last Night in Soho star has had a busy few weeks. She has been gearing up for the release of her new film, Furiosa, which she opened up about during her Vogue cover story earlier this month. While recalling how she got cast in Dune: Part Two, Anya explained how she managed to star in both the sci-fi action and Furiosa.

“Before I even sat down, [director Denis Villeneuve] was like, ‘I want you to be in “Dune,” but you can’t do it!’” Anya told the publication, referring to her busy filming schedule. “I was like, ‘Please!’ I skipped all the stages of grief and went straight to begging. I was like, ‘I can do this. I can be in Australia and Abu Dhabi at the same time.’ He wanted me to be part of the universe. We kept in touch. I just had this feeling that it wasn’t over.”

While filming Furiosa, Anya got a call from Denis, who told her, “‘I made a deal with the studio’: If I was on budget and on time, I could do this.’ I told my husband and my parents, and I took my mum. I asked Denis to tell the cast beforehand. I said, ‘I can’t just show up. Please don’t do that to me.”

Apart from her career, Anya is also enjoyed married life with her husband, Malcolm McRae. The two kept their engagement a secret and tied the knot in 2022.

“We got engaged while I was shooting The Menu,”she revealed. “We kept it a secret from our friends until some newspaper blew it up.”