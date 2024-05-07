Anya Taylor-Joy Graces the Cover of ‘Variety’ in Swan-Inspired Dress: Photos

Anya Taylor-Joy sat down with Variety to discuss her marriage, career and more, and her swan-inspired cover shoot highlighted the 28-year-old actress’ graceful demeanor. In multiple shots for the publication, the Furiosa star posed in a white gown, enveloping her in a wave-like portrait.

In the main image, her full dress was captured — a long, strapless white gown with a matching train that surrounded her frame, as if she were in Swan Lake. The following snapshots from the shoot were black and white photos of the Golden Globe Award winner. In a second outfit for the publication, Anya wore what appeared to be a white spiked, form-fitting top.

While speaking with the outlet, Anya gushed about her “magical” wedding to husband Malcolm McRae in 2022. While noting they “were together not very long,” the Split star rehashed the moment they tied the knot.

“When you know, you know … Malcolm FaceTimed his family from the church. We were like, ‘Hiii!’” Anya said. “But they knew — we were engaged for a little while.”

She also revealed when Malcolm — a musician and frontman for the band More — proposed.

“We got engaged while I was shooting The Menu,” she said, referring to the horror-comedy that premiered in 2022. “We kept it a secret from our friends until some newspaper blew it up.”

Since Anya is one of Hollywood’s most highly sought-after actors, she appeared in one of the year’s most famous action sci-fi films: Dune: Part Two. However, fans noticed her role was brief. She portrayed the younger sister of Timothée Chalamet‘s character, Paul Atreides, named Alia, in one scene.

While recalling how she persuaded director Denis Villeneuve to cast her, Anya noted it didn’t take much convincing.

“Before I even sat down, he was like, ‘I want you to be in “Dune,” but you can’t do it!'” she explained, referring to her already hectic filming schedule at the time. “I was like, ‘Please!’ I skipped all the stages of grief and went straight to begging. I was like, ‘I can do this. I can be in Australia and Abu Dhabi at the same time.’ He wanted me to be part of the universe. We kept in touch. I just had this feeling that it wasn’t over.”

Fortunately, while she was filming her new movie, Furiosa, Anya got a call from Denis who informed her, “‘I made a deal with the studio’: If I was on budget and on time, I could do this.’ I told my husband and my parents, and I took my mum. I asked Denis to tell the cast beforehand. I said, ‘I can’t just show up. Please don’t do that to me.’”