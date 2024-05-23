Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2024 Will Be Hosted by Animated Characters, Not Celebrities

The 2024 Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards will not feature celebrity hosts. Instead, the network announced that two famous animated characters will be hosting the entire show: Sponge Squarepants (voiced by Tom Kenny) and Patrick Star (voiced by Bill Fagerbakke). Since their series, SpongeBob SquarePants, is set under the sea, this year’s KCAs will take place from Bikini Bottom.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, the broadcast will air on TeenNick, Nicktoon and Nick Jr., and “will take place in an animated setting through enhanced graphics and advanced augmented reality.” The show is scheduled to air on July 13 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

The famous cartoon is celebrating its 25th year on Nickelodeon. It premiered in July 1999.

“SpongeBob SquarePants combines creator Stephen Hillenburg’s love of the ocean with his passion for animation and love of quirky character comedy,” Tom said about his character, SpongeBob, in a statement obtained by the outlet. “From its first splash, SpongeBob has resonated with people of all ages, and I’m truly grateful to celebrate 25 years of positivity, optimism and nautical nonsense. Our entire cast and crew look forward to celebrating SpongeBob’s Silver Jubilee with our friends and fans across the globe!”

Bill also chimed in about his character, Patrick, noting, “When I first saw the pilot episode Help Wanted in 1998, I was thrilled. I felt flushed with a childlike joy. This celebration of creativity, uniquely layered humor and playful delight have characterized SpongeBob SquarePants for the past 25 years. To portray Patrick, who still makes me laugh, amidst my stellar castmates and brilliant creative team is a gift beyond measure.”

According to the network, this is the first time that animated characters will be hosting the lengthy broadcast. However, this isn’t SpongeBob or Patrick’s first time hosting a live show. In February, Tom and Bill teamed up to co-host Nickelodeon’s telecast of the Super Bowl, voicing SpongeBob and Patrick.

Thanks to the kid-friendly telecast in addition to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce‘s romance, Super Bowl LVII attracted the most viewers in history, per the Associated Press.