How Taylor Swift Handled an On-Stage Wardrobe Malfunction: Watch

Taylor Swift expertly handled a small wardrobe malfunction while performing on the third night of her “Eras Tour” run in Stockholm, Sweden on Sunday, May 19. During the surprise songs portion of the setlist, Taylor noted that the sound device that was attached to her outfit had come undone, and she needed to fix it. She quickly ran off to the side of the stage to fix it.

As Taylor, 34, walked up to the mic stand, she was reaching toward the back of her dress, seemingly trying to adjust the device. She went up to the mic stand with her guitar in hand, she noticed that the sound device had come undone, and she needed to fix it. She told the crowd “talk amongst yourselves,” while she went over to the piano bench and tore open the dress.

The “Anti-Hero” singer was wearing a stunning blue dress, but as she sat down at the bench, she opened the dress, revealing a gold crop top and a pair of sparkling black short-shorts. She was adjusting the device on her shorts, and a crew member ran on stage to help her. After fixing it, she closed the dress up and went to go perform again.

During the surprise song portion of the set, she played a Max Martin medley mashup on guitar, consisting of her songs “Message in a Bottle”, “How You Get the Girl”, and “New Romantics.” On piano, she performed the live debut of The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology cut “How Did It End?”

Taylor kicked off the European leg of her “Eras Tour” on May 9 in Paris. These were the first shows after the release of The Tortured Poets Department, and she revealed a new segment for her latest era in the show. She’s also changed up a bunch of her outfits, including when she showed love to her boyfriend Travis Kelce by rocking the Kansas City Chiefs colors during the 1989 portion of her set.