Khloe Kardashian’s ‘Strawberry Shortcake’ Hair Transformation Is So Sweet for Summer

Khloe Kardashian’s latest hair transformation is extra sweet, bible. Before a new season of The Kardashians kicks off this week, Khloe, 39, decided to switch up her hair color by going strawberry blonde.

“Strawberry Shortcake Vibes 🍓🍓,” Khloe wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, May 21. “Thank you my sweet @traceycunningham1 for giving me the prettiest strawberry red 🍓 @priscillavalles.”

While fans may not have access to Tracey Cunningham, the celebrity hairstylist was generous enough to share how she transformed Khloe’s hair just in time for Memorial Day weekend.

“Loved taking @khloekardashian #strawberryblonde !!🍓❤️,” she wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, May 22. “Here’s the thing guys, you do not have to do a base color when your client wants to go red because it actually makes it look more real! First, we did a very fine highlight all over her head and then glossed it a few times to get the perfect strawberry color! Like a real red head, you have to have different colors in their hair!”

Tracey continued, “My trick was to pull the highlights very golden and cover them with Olaplex no 2 as soon as they were done processing in order to treat and strengthen!!” Celebrity extensionist Priscilla Valles also helped with the final hair look.

Soon after Khloe posted the transformation on social media, the reality star received rave reviews from her friends and followers. “Well you aren’t short of cake boo,” Malika Haqq playfully wrote in the comments section. Natalie Halcro added, “The hair, the dress, that smile.”

While Khloe first gave fans a glimpse of her new hair color via her Instagram Stories during a home workout, she later participated in a photo shoot with full glam by makeup artists Ash K Holm and Irinel de León. She also had manicurist Zola Ganzorigt and brow expert Kelley Baker put her full look together.

Putting fashion and glam aside, Khloe is gearing up for new episodes of The Kardashians. In season 5, cameras will roll as Khloe and her sisters Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner navigate contentious sister dynamics all under the watchful eye of Kris Jenner.

While drama may be ahead, Khloe appears focused on giving and receiving love. “Hey you!! yes, you reading this. I hope you know how loved and adored you are,” she wrote via Instagram on April 26. “I hope you know how much you matter.”

Season 5 of The Kardashians begins streaming Thursday, May 23, on Hulu.