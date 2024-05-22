Jason Momoa Spotted Making Out With New Girlfriend Adria Arjona

Jason Momoa and Adria Arjona were spotted packing on the PDA on Tuesday, May 21, just two days after making their relationship Instagram official. The night started off with Jason, 44, performing with his band, ÖOF TATATÁ, at Cannery Hall. Later on, they headed out to Robert’s Western World in Nashville alongside the other band members, where the two lovebirds were caught lip-locked and cozied up, according to a video published by TMZ on Wedneday, May 22.

An hour into the hangout, the couple called it a night and were captured walking hand in hand to an SUV, according to the outlet.

Jason and Adria’s latest PDA-filled outing took place just days after the DC Comic’s superhero confirmed their relationship via a post made on social media where a photo dump of his trip to Japan showcased very affectionate photos with the 32-year-old actress.

Jason and Adria, aside from being together, are former co-stars. The two were in the cast of Netflix’s Sweet Girl, which was released in 2021.

In January 2024, the Aquaman actor officially split from Lisa Bonet. The then-spouses were romantically linked back in 2005 but did not tie the knot until 2017. The two made the announcement of their divorce in 2022 through an Instagram Story, stating, “We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times…a revolution is unfolding~ and our family is of no exception…feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring. And so~ we share our family news~ that we are parting ways in marriage.”

Although they separated, they’ve remained dedicated co-parents to their two children, which they mentioned in their initial statement.

“We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy~ but so that~ as we go about our lives, we may do so with dignity and honesty,” Jason and Lisa added. “The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other~ to be who we are learning to become…our devotion unwavering to this sacred life & our children. Teaching our children what’s possible~ Living the Prayer May Love Prevail. J & L.”

Like Jason, Adria also went through a split. The Puerto Rican actress got married to Edgardo Canles in August 2019 but divorced him in 2023.

Prior to finding love with Jason, the actress was immersed in her career. She recently attended the premiere for the brand- new comedy-action Netflix film, Hit Man, directed by Richard Linklater, in which she stars in along with Glen Powell.

The Father of the Bride actress expressed in an Instagram post about the film, “I always aspired to be like the actresses in Richard Linklater movies. Never thought I’d actually be one of them. So I’m having all the feels.”

– by Jessica Acosta