Charli XCX Jokes She’s ‘Such a Bitch’ While Working With The 1975’s George Daniel

Charli XCX is sharing a rare glimpse into her relationship with The 1975’s George Daniel. As she continues preparing for the release of her upcoming album BRAT, the “Boom Clap” singer is giving fans a peak into what it’s like to work in the studio with her fiancé.

“We want to impress each other, and we think we’re both really good, but I’m actually such a bitch in the studio with George because we’re obviously so close, you lose everything in terms of the normal studio boundaries,” Charli, 31, said in an interview with Rolling Stone U.K. published on May 16. “We flow really well, and he leaves a lot of space for people to breathe and be them and do their process.”

Charli first paired up with George, 34, musically in 2021 for a collaborative single with No Rome called “Spinning.” They have continued to work together in the studio on various projects — even if their tastes in music are a little different.

“Club electronic music is what makes me feel most alive,” Charli explained. “My nightmare is going to see a pop show or, like, a band, which is funny, obviously, because: George. You can put that in; he knows how I feel about it.”

George is a British drummer and record producer who is part of The 1975 band. The group, featuring lead singer Matty Healy, has reached worldwide success thanks to hits like “Chocolate” and “Somebody Else.”

Charli and George have tried to keep their romantic relationship on the private side. In November 2023, PEOPLE confirmed the pair were engaged. A wedding timeline, however, has yet to be revealed.

In the song “Welcome to My Island (Remix),” Charli appeared to address her relationship with George when she sang, “It was love at first sight from the moment we kissed / I want a white dress, countryside house, and kids.”

Looking ahead, Charli is hitting the road for several shows including stops in New York and Los Angeles this June. She’s also ready for fans to hear the new music she’s been creating. As she wrote via Instagram, “Less than 1 month til brat and it’s getting funnn!!”