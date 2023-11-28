Charli XCX Engaged: Singer Announces Her Engagement to The 1975 Drummer

Charli XCX and George Daniel are engaged! The how i’m feeling now popstar revealed that the two of them are engaged to be married in an Instagram post on Tuesday, November 28. The announcement came alongside a series of photos of the popstar and The 1975 drummer, and a view of the engagement ring. “Charli xcx and george daniel f**king for life!” she wrote in the caption.

In the first photo, George was holding onto Charli as he dipped her down and gave her a kiss. The second shot revealed her engagement ring. It was sitting on a wooden board, in between two teacups, and there was a candle, plus a small purple rose. The last photo featured the “Vroom Vroom” singer laying across her future husband’s lap as he sat in a cozy chair.

Other musicians shared congratulations with the happy couple, including Kim Petras, Dua Lipa, and more. “Aaaaaaahhhhh!!!!!!!!! LOVE THIS!!! congratulations lovebirds!” Dua wrote. George’s 1975 bandmate Matty Healy also showed love, by writing, “I cry,” with a teary-eyed emoji.

While it’s not clear exactly how long they’ve been together, Charli and George have known each other since at least 2021, when they collaborated on a song by No Rome. The drummer also contributed to the title song on her most recent album Crash, which was released in 2022. He also performed on a few of the songs that were featured in the deluxe edition, including “Selfish Girl”, and “How Can I Not Know What I Need Right Now,” per Pitchfork. They’ve worked together on a few more remixes and singles, like a remix of Caroline Polachek’s “Welcome to My Island.”

Prior to getting engaged, Charli had playfully commented on The 1975’s busy touring schedule in the comments of a since-deleted Instagram post. When the band had announced a tour, she had joked that she was hoping for her boyfriend to pop the question soon. “Stop touring, George needs to buy a ring,” she quipped, per People.