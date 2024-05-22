Brian Wilson Makes Rare Public Appearance at The Beach Boys Documentary Premiere

View gallery Image Credit: Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Brian Wilson is stepping out to celebrate The Beach Boys and some “Good Vibrations.” On Tuesday, May 21, the musician made a rare public appearance at the world premiere screening of a new Disney+ documentary about the group.

Held at the Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, the event allowed Brian, 81, to reunite with several original members of The Beach Boys including Mike Love, 83, Bruce Johnston, 81, Al Jardine, 81, David Marks, 75, and Blondie Chaplin, 72. According to Entertainment Tonight, who was present at the screening, Brian received a standing ovation as he arrived to the premiere.

“He is doing great,” Brian’s daughter, Carnie Wilson, shared with ET on the red carpet. “Everyday he is in physical therapy. I’m cooking for him, he’s spending a lot of time with his children now, his family. I’m happy he’s here tonight.”

Brian’s other daughter, Wendy Wilson, added, “I think he’s doing really good under the circumstances that he’s going through right now. But you know, he’s a survivor. That’s my dad. He’s very tough, a very strong person. I’m glad that he’s coming tonight and I think that he’ll really enjoy it, actually.”

Brian’s rare appearance came after his family filed for a conservatorship in February after the musician’s wife, Melinda Ledbetter Wilson, died in January. According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Brian is suffering from a “neurocognitive disorder (such as dementia)” that impedes his ability to properly take care of himself.

During this week’s screening, Brian wasn’t only able to reunite with his Beach Boys bandmates. The musician also had the opportunity to see his first wife, Marilyn Wilson-Rutherford. (The couple welcomed Carnie and Wendy during their marriage, which ended in 1981. Brian went on to marry Melinda in 1995 and adopted five children.)

“Nothing touches my heart more than to see my Mom and Dad tell each other they love each other. Tonight they got to do that,” Carnie, 56, wrote via Instagram. “They’ve been divorced for years and my Mom has a wonderful husband Daniel… but they are my parents forever and these moments make life extra won-won- wonderful 💕💕Thank you sweet @ambhalove for taking this picture.”

After watching The Beach Boys documentary, Carnie also reflected on her dad’s career and all he accomplished on and off the stage.

“I sat in back of my Daddy @brianwilsonlive tonight as we watched the new documentary about The Beach Boys @disneyplus,” she shared via Instagram. “I saw him watching himself and had to take this picture because it was blowing my mind to see him watch his history. I am proud of all The Beach Boys for their talent and gifts they’ve given to the world. I love you Daddy and I’m honored to be your daughter.”

The Beach Boys debuts Friday, May 24, on Disney+.