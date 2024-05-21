Colton Underwood Reveals He’s Expecting First Child With Husband Jordan C. Brown

Colton Underwood is going to be a dad! The reality star, 32, revealed that he and his husband Jordan C. Brown, 38, will welcome their first child together in October in a new interview with Men’s Health, published on Tuesday, May 21. The Bachelor alum opened up about how important becoming a dad has been to him, and how he plans to share the journey with fans.

Colton opened up about how the two of them were going through the process with a surrogate in the new interview. He told Men’s Health that he had always wanted to be a father. He also recounted the process of helping to increase the likelihood of fertility for his sperm throughout the interview. He admitted that through the process tons of questions came up. “I had my own family asking me how this process works, like, Who’s the mom and who’s the dad in the relationship? Who’s the boy and who’s the girl? How does the mom work? Are the egg donor and surrogate the same?” he said.

In addition to the profile, Colton also shared the exciting news with a post on social media, which included a photo of the ultrasound of their baby. The photoset also included a few shots of him and Jordan. “Our little boy is coming this fall,” he wrote in the caption.

Colton also opened up about how much he’s looking forward to fatherhood in an interview with People. “That was one of the things we bonded over early in our relationship. We both wanted to be dads,” he told the outlet. “But it’s been such an incredible experience for us to go through this together, and I cannot wait to watch Jordan become a dad.”

The former NFL player was revealed to be dating Jordan, a Democratic strategist, in 2021. The couple got engaged in February 2022, and they got married in May 2023. Now, the pair will enter a new phase of life as they become dads for the first time. Colton also shared plans to keep track of everything on his podcast Daddyhood.