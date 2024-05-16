Dean McDermott Goes Instagram Official With New Girlfriend After Tori Spelling Breakup

Dean McDermott is ready to celebrate his magical new romance. The actor made his relationship with Lily Calo Instagram official by posting photos from a date night at The Magic Castle in Hollywood.

“Sometimes ya just gotta put on your best duds and take your girl to The Magic Castle,” Dean, 57, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, May 15. “Cuz she’s Magic!! 🎩#mylovey.”

For the social media post, the pair exchanged a kiss before enjoying the private clubhouse for magicians and magic enthusiasts. In a surprise twist, Tori Spelling — who filed for divorce from Dean in March after nearly 18 years of marriage — appeared supportive of the move by liking the post. When a fan called Tori’s gesture “mind boggling,” Dean clapped back in the comments section.

“It’s because she is a highly evolved and compassionate loving person, which is a lot more than I can say for the trolls commenting on this post,” he wrote. “Tori has a boyfriend. People get divorced and are better apart than together. That’s life. I’ll pray for happiness for all the haters.”

Back in November, Tori, 51, was spotted kissing advertising CEO Ryan Cramer at Los Angeles hotspot Level 8. He has yet to appear on her social media.

In regards to Dean’s girlfriend, she also took a big step in the relationship by posting a couples shot on her own Instagram. “I’ve got peace and I’ve got love ♥️ #gratefulheart,” Lily, 32, wrote on social media. Tori later saw the post and replied, “Love you both ❤️🙌.”

During a recent episode of her iHeartRadio “MisSPELLING” podcast, Tori offered a closer glimpse into her relationship with Dean’s girlfriend. As it turns out, the pair have been able to develop a cordial friendship in private.

“My soon-to-be ex has a girlfriend — a live-in girlfriend — who has met the kids and I like her,” Tori said on April 30. “I actually really like her. She’s supportive of him. They keep each other accountable. They’re sober.” Tori went on to say that it’s a “whole different” world with Lily in the mix as she continues to co-parent kids Liam, 17, Stella, 15, Hattie, 12, Finn, 11, and Beau, 7, with Dean.